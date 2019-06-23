Somewhat Soggy Sunday. Hotter and Humid Ahead

Snow in June??
 
WOW - hard to believe we're still talking snow in June, but take a look at the picture below from the NWS in Pueblo, Colorado, where it snowed at Pikes Peak on the first full day of Summer yesterday. Keep in mind that this is in the mountains, but still. 
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast Sunday with temps that will only warm into the mid 70s across much of the state. These temps will nearly -5F below average for mid/late June. 
 
Sunday Thunder Threat

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a general thunderstorm threat across much of the state with only a sliver of far southeastern MN under a Marginal Severe threat on Sunday. With that said, a few of the storms that develop on Sunday could be a little on the vigorous side. with pockets of locally heavy rain.


Somewhat Soggy Sunday
 
Here's the weather outlook from Sunday to Monday Night, which shows fairly unsettled weather conditions unfolding across the region. Widely scattered showers and storms can be expected, some of which could be a little strong with locally heavy rain.
 
Precipitation Potential
 
Here's the rainfall potential from Saturday night to midday Tuesday, which shows areas of heavy rain from southeastern MN into Wisconsin with some spots picking up nearly 1" of rain or more. Note that locations near the Twin Cities could even see areas of locally heavy rainfall.
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
The extended temperature outlook through the end of June and into the first week of July is starting to look a little hot and sweaty. The warmest temps look to move in later this week and into the weekend ahead as temps approach 90 degrees with very high humidity. It appears that the warmest and stickiest weather will stick around through the first few days of July before falling back into the low/mid 80s by the first weekend of July.
 
8-14 Day Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests a change in the upcoming weather across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region. Note that for much of early summer and spring, temperature have been running cooler than average. However, temps at the end of the month and into early July will turn warmer than average.
 

Major Flooding Sill Ongion Along Mississippi River.
 
Here's the river gauge along the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, MO, which shows major flooding still ongoing thanks to very heavy rain that fell across the region in May and early June. The good news is that the forecast suggests river levels continuing to fall over the next several days and could be in Moderate Flood Stage by early July if things remain 'drier'. 
 
Major Flooding Continues
 
According to NOAA's NWS, there are 190 river gauges that are forecast to be in flood stage over the next several days. Note that 60 gauges will be in Moderate Flood Stage, while only 6 gauges will be in Major Flood Stage.
 
Central US Precipitation Since January 1st

Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the Central US so far this year. Interestingly, some spots are well above since January 1st and there doesn't seem to be an end in the precipitation potential through the end of June. Unfortunately, quite a bit of this has fallen since May 1st, which has caused many rivers to reach Major Flood Stage and even Record Flood Stage. Some farm fields are flooded and are in rough shape this growing season.

Somewhat Soggy Sunday. Hotter and Humid Ahead
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

Burp! Sorry, I over ate while I was in Philly this past week. The Cheesesteaks are amazing, but I still feel jaded over the Vikes loss back in January 2018. Talk about throwing salt in an open wound, I got a tour of Lincoln Financial Field and a tour of the Eagles locker room, where they proudly have their 2018 Lombardi Trophy on display. Sorry Eagles fans, but that was our year - ugh!

My travels took me there for the Green Sports Alliance Summit, where a number of companies and high profile organizations gathered to talk about the impacts of climate change and how we can make a difference. While our current world trajectory looks bleak, there are many institutions committed to making a significant change for future generations.

The outlook in the near term looks unsettled with an increased risk in thunderstorms over the next several days. A/Cs will also be working overtime this week as high temps flirt with 90 degrees and dewpoints settle into the sticky 60s - Uffda! Happy summer everyone. Best of luck with the skeeters.
Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Scatterd T-showers. Winds: NNE 5-10. High: 76.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers & storms. Winds: Calm. Low: 62.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. More rain & rumbles. Winds: WNW 7-12. High: 77.

TUESDAY: Warmer. Isolated PM shower. Winds: WSW 7-12. Wake-up: 61. High: 83.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Getting sticky. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 87.

THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Stray afternoon storms. Winds: ESE 5-15. Wake-up: 68. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Still humid. More unsettled. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 71. High: 89.

SATURDAY: Feels like summer. PM t-storms. Winds: SSE 10-20. Wake-up: 70. High: 90.
This Day in Weather History
June 23rd

2002: Just a few weeks after torrential rains hit the area, another round of heavy rain hits northern Minnesota. This time up to eight inches would fall in a two-day period in parts of Mahnomen and St. Louis Counties.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 23rd

Average High: 81F (Record: 99F set in 1937)
Average Low: 61F (Record: 44F set in 1972)

Record Rainfall: 2.52" set in 1973
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 23rd

Sunrise: 5:27am
Sunset: 9:03pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 37 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 7 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 9 seconds
Moon Phase for June 23rd at Midnight
1.1 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

See more from Space HERE:

What's in the Night Sky?

"No matter where you live on Earth, mid to late June is an excellent time to look for the planet Mercury in your western sky after sunset. On June 23, 2019, Mercury reaches a milestone the evening sky, as this world swings out to its greatest elongation of 25 degrees east of the setting sun. Mercury, the innermost planet of the solar system, is often lost in the sun’s glare. Yet practiced sky watchers know the best chance of catching Mercury after sunset is generally around the time of Mercury’s greatest eastern elongation. That’s because Mercury is now setting a maximum while after sunset. From most of the world, Mercury now stays out better than 1 1/2 hours after the sun. To spot Mercury, find an unobstructed horizon in the direction of sunset. Then, starting an hour or so after sundown, watch for Mercury to pop out rather low in the western sky and near the sunset point on the horizon."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

Average Tornadoes By State in June
 
According to NOAA, the number of tornadoes in June is still very high across much of the nation. Interestingly, Minnesota average the most tornadoes in June than any other month during the year with 15.
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows nearly 1,000 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central uS and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through June 21st suggests that there have been a total of 1,191,  which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 965. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,564 tornadoes were reported.
 
Sunday Weather Outlook
 
Here's a look at high temps across the nation on Sunday, which shows cooler than average temps across much of the western half of the country. Note that temps in Denver will only warm into the lower 60s, which will be nearly -25F below average. 
 
National Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook as we head through the rest of the weekend and into early next week, which suggests another water-logged storm system moving through the middle part of the country. This storm system will be responsible for widely scattered showers and storms, some of which will be strong to severe with locally heavy rain. Keep in mind that this is the same storms system that produced snow in the Central Rockies last week!
 

Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
According to NOAA's WPC, there will be pockets of locally heavy rain across parts of the Central US over the next 7 days. In fact, some spots in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas could pick up several inches of additional rainfall through the end of June. Unfortunately, these are areas that have seen significant rainfall already this year, so additional flooding could be possible.
 
"What is the summer solstice? The answer might surprise you."
 
"Once a year, an astronomical alignment ushers in this seasonal change. Amazing facts and myths surround it. This year, the northern summer solstice falls on June 21 at 11:54 a.m. ET. South of the Equator, this same moment marks the unofficial beginning of winter. Solstices occur at the same time around the world, but their local times vary with time zones. Solstices occur because Earth’s axis of rotation is tilted about 23.4 degrees relative to Earth's orbit around the sun. This tilt is what drives our planet's seasons, as the Northern and Southern Hemispheres get unequal amounts of sunlight over the course of a year. From March to September, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted more toward the sun, driving its spring and summer. From September to March, the Northern Hemisphere is tilted away, so it feels autumn and winter. The Southern Hemisphere's seasons are reversed."
 
See more from Nat Geo HERE:
 

"HOW TO EXPLAIN A GIANT HOLE IN ANTARCTIC ICE"
 
"One such hole that appeared in 2016 and 2017 drew intense curiosity from scientists and reporters. Though even bigger gaps had formed decades before, this was the first time oceanographers had a chance to truly monitor the unexpected gap in Antarctic winter sea ice. The new study combines satellite images of the sea ice cover, robotic drifters, and even seals wearing sensors to better understand the phenomenon. The findings appear in the journal Nature. “We thought this large hole in the sea ice—known as a polynya—was something that was rare, maybe a process that had gone extinct. But the events in 2016 and 2017 forced us to reevaluate that,” says lead author Ethan Campbell, a doctoral student in oceanography at the University of Washington. “Observations show that the recent polynyas opened from a combination of factors—one being the unusual ocean conditions, and the other being a series of very intense storms that swirled over the Weddell Sea with almost hurricane-force winds.”

See more from Futurity HERE: 

"Cyclone, hurricane, typhoon: What's the difference?"

"As Cyclone Vayu rages in the Indian ocean, you may be wondering what a cyclone even is. But if you've ever survived a hurricane or typhoon, you already know the answer. That's because hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons are all the same weather phenomenon. Scientists just call these storms different things depending on where they occur. In the Atlantic and northern Pacific, the storms are called "hurricanes," after the Caribbean god of evil, named Hurrican. In the northwestern Pacific, the same powerful storms are called "typhoons." In the southeastern Indian Ocean and southwestern Pacific, they are called "severe tropical cyclones." In the northern Indian Ocean, they're called "severe cyclonic storms." In the southwestern Indian Ocean, they're just "tropical cyclones." To be classified as a hurricane, typhoon, or cyclone, a storm must reach wind speeds of at least 74 miles per hour (119 kilometers per hour)."

See more from Nat Geo HERE:


Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

