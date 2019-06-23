Somewhat Soggy Sunday. Hotter and Humid Ahead

Snow in June??

WOW - hard to believe we're still talking snow in June, but take a look at the picture below from the NWS in Pueblo, Colorado, where it snowed at Pikes Peak on the first full day of Summer yesterday. Keep in mind that this is in the mountains, but still.

__________________________________________________________________________

Sunday Weather Outlook

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast Sunday with temps that will only warm into the mid 70s across much of the state. These temps will nearly -5F below average for mid/late June.

_________________________________________________________________________ Sunday Thunder Threat According to NOAA's SPC, there is a general thunderstorm threat across much of the state with only a sliver of far southeastern MN under a Marginal Severe threat on Sunday. With that said, a few of the storms that develop on Sunday could be a little on the vigorous side. with pockets of locally heavy rain.

____________________________________________________________________________

Somewhat Soggy Sunday

Here's the weather outlook from Sunday to Monday Night, which shows fairly unsettled weather conditions unfolding across the region. Widely scattered showers and storms can be expected, some of which could be a little strong with locally heavy rain.

_________________________________________________________________________

Precipitation Potential

Here's the rainfall potential from Saturday night to midday Tuesday, which shows areas of heavy rain from southeastern MN into Wisconsin with some spots picking up nearly 1" of rain or more. Note that locations near the Twin Cities could even see areas of locally heavy rainfall.

___________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended temperature outlook through the end of June and into the first week of July is starting to look a little hot and sweaty. The warmest temps look to move in later this week and into the weekend ahead as temps approach 90 degrees with very high humidity. It appears that the warmest and stickiest weather will stick around through the first few days of July before falling back into the low/mid 80s by the first weekend of July.

____________________________________________________________________________

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the 8 to 14 day temperature oulook suggests a change in the upcoming weather across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region. Note that for much of early summer and spring, temperature have been running cooler than average. However, temps at the end of the month and into early July will turn warmer than average.



________________________________________________________________________________

Major Flooding Sill Ongion Along Mississippi River.

Here's the river gauge along the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, MO, which shows major flooding still ongoing thanks to very heavy rain that fell across the region in May and early June. The good news is that the forecast suggests river levels continuing to fall over the next several days and could be in Moderate Flood Stage by early July if things remain 'drier'.

__________________________________________________________________________

Major Flooding Continues

According to NOAA's NWS, there are 190 river gauges that are forecast to be in flood stage over the next several days. Note that 60 gauges will be in Moderate Flood Stage, while only 6 gauges will be in Major Flood Stage.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Central US Precipitation Since January 1st