Sunday Thunder Threat
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a general thunderstorm threat across much of the state with only a sliver of far southeastern MN under a Marginal Severe threat on Sunday. With that said, a few of the storms that develop on Sunday could be a little on the vigorous side. with pockets of locally heavy rain.
Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the Central US so far this year. Interestingly, some spots are well above since January 1st and there doesn't seem to be an end in the precipitation potential through the end of June. Unfortunately, quite a bit of this has fallen since May 1st, which has caused many rivers to reach Major Flood Stage and even Record Flood Stage. Some farm fields are flooded and are in rough shape this growing season.
Somewhat Soggy Sunday. Hotter and Humid Ahead
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas
Burp! Sorry, I over ate while I was in Philly this past week. The Cheesesteaks are amazing, but I still feel jaded over the Vikes loss back in January 2018. Talk about throwing salt in an open wound, I got a tour of Lincoln Financial Field and a tour of the Eagles locker room, where they proudly have their 2018 Lombardi Trophy on display. Sorry Eagles fans, but that was our year - ugh!
My travels took me there for the Green Sports Alliance Summit, where a number of companies and high profile organizations gathered to talk about the impacts of climate change and how we can make a difference. While our current world trajectory looks bleak, there are many institutions committed to making a significant change for future generations.
The outlook in the near term looks unsettled with an increased risk in thunderstorms over the next several days. A/Cs will also be working overtime this week as high temps flirt with 90 degrees and dewpoints settle into the sticky 60s - Uffda! Happy summer everyone. Best of luck with the skeeters.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Scatterd T-showers. Winds: NNE 5-10. High: 76.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers & storms. Winds: Calm. Low: 62.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. More rain & rumbles. Winds: WNW 7-12. High: 77.
TUESDAY: Warmer. Isolated PM shower. Winds: WSW 7-12. Wake-up: 61. High: 83.
WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Getting sticky. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 87.
THURSDAY: Hot and humid. Stray afternoon storms. Winds: ESE 5-15. Wake-up: 68. High: 88.
FRIDAY: Still humid. More unsettled. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 71. High: 89.
SATURDAY: Feels like summer. PM t-storms. Winds: SSE 10-20. Wake-up: 70. High: 90.
This Day in Weather History
June 23rd
2002: Just a few weeks after torrential rains hit the area, another round of heavy rain hits northern Minnesota. This time up to eight inches would fall in a two-day period in parts of Mahnomen and St. Louis Counties.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
June 23rd
Average High: 81F (Record: 99F set in 1937)
Average Low: 61F (Record: 44F set in 1972)
Record Rainfall: 2.52" set in 1973
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
June 23rd
Sunrise: 5:27am
Sunset: 9:03pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 37 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 7 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 9 seconds
Moon Phase for June 23rd at Midnight
1.1 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"No matter where you live on Earth, mid to late June is an excellent time to look for the planet Mercury in your western sky after sunset. On June 23, 2019, Mercury reaches a milestone the evening sky, as this world swings out to its greatest elongation of 25 degrees east of the setting sun. Mercury, the innermost planet of the solar system, is often lost in the sun’s glare. Yet practiced sky watchers know the best chance of catching Mercury after sunset is generally around the time of Mercury’s greatest eastern elongation. That’s because Mercury is now setting a maximum while after sunset. From most of the world, Mercury now stays out better than 1 1/2 hours after the sun. To spot Mercury, find an unobstructed horizon in the direction of sunset. Then, starting an hour or so after sundown, watch for Mercury to pop out rather low in the western sky and near the sunset point on the horizon."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
"Cyclone, hurricane, typhoon: What's the difference?"
"As Cyclone Vayu rages in the Indian ocean, you may be wondering what a cyclone even is. But if you've ever survived a hurricane or typhoon, you already know the answer. That's because hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons are all the same weather phenomenon. Scientists just call these storms different things depending on where they occur. In the Atlantic and northern Pacific, the storms are called "hurricanes," after the Caribbean god of evil, named Hurrican. In the northwestern Pacific, the same powerful storms are called "typhoons." In the southeastern Indian Ocean and southwestern Pacific, they are called "severe tropical cyclones." In the northern Indian Ocean, they're called "severe cyclonic storms." In the southwestern Indian Ocean, they're just "tropical cyclones." To be classified as a hurricane, typhoon, or cyclone, a storm must reach wind speeds of at least 74 miles per hour (119 kilometers per hour)."
