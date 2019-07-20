____________________________________________________________________________
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the temperature outlook through the rest of July and into the early part of August. Note that after the excessive heat late last week, temps will finally take a dip into more cooler and comfortable conditions through the weekend and through much of next week. Highs will only warm into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.
Southern Severe Risk on Saturday
According to NOAA's SPC, the severe threat on Saturday looks to move farther south. However, folks in far southern Minnesota and into across parts of Iowa and Wisconsin are still under a SLIGHT Risk of severe storms.
Weather Outlook Ahead
After a very unsettled day Friday with strong to severe storms across parts of Central MN and into Wisconsin, showers and storms will still be possible across parts of Minnesota once again on Saturday. However, it doesn't appear to be as volatile.
Rainfall Potential Through AM Tuesday
Here's the rainfall potential through PM Monday, which shows another round of potentially heavier rain across parts of the southern US. Keep in mind that much of this rain would be with us on Sunday with pockets of locally heavy rain up to 1" or more.
Two thirds of the United States will experience dangerous heat and high humidity with heat indices climbing to 105 to 110 degrees. The Midwest, Central U.S., Ohio Valley, Mid Atlantic, and Northeast are under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories into the weekend.
Numerous record highs and overnight warm minimum temperatures are likely. Hot temperatures at night pose a significant threat as most don’t tend to think of how hot, humid weather at night can affect the human body.
This is a prolonged heat event that will last through the weekend.
Millions will be affected with our largest cities being impacted by the heat wave: New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Cincinnati, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis.
The “urban heat island effect” will be notable during this heat wave, with major metropolitan areas experiencing high temperatures and heat indices than their rural counterparts due to extensive land modification and human activity.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded the severe risk to MODERATE in the upper Midwest. Strong thunderstorms with strong tornadoes and potentially widespread wind damage may occur from central Minnesota across northern WIsconsin during the mid-afternoon and evening hours.
Excessive Heat Warnings & Heat Advisories. A large ridge of high pressure stretches from the Central U.S. into the eastern tier, delivering a life-threatening heat wave through the weekend. Note that widespread Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect along with Heat Advisories. Record heat is expected. The worst of the heat will occur late afternoon into the evening for most locations (3 PM - 7 PM).
Northeast & Mid Atlantic Forecast. Widespread heat will grip the region with record temperatures possible. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and possibly 100. Heat indices will peak between 105 and 110 degrees with a few locations even peaking above 110 this weekend.
Central Plains and Midwest Forecast. Dangerous heat and humidity will be in progress for this part of the country today. Into the weekend, we will see improvements as the heat breaks from west to east with a cold front progressing through. By Sunday, most of the dangerous heat will have subsided.
Heat Safety Tips. Here are some heat safety tips from NOAA for the next several days. This heat is not to be taken lightly through the rest of the week and the weekend across the central and Northeastern United States. While we typically see hot weather during the summer, it’ll be the stretch of consecutive hot days and warm nights that will be problematic. You can find more heat safety tips here: https://www.weather.gov/
Susie Martin, Meteorologist, Praedictix.
Take a look at how much precipitation has fallen across the nation since January 1st. Note that much of our big surpluses are across the Central US, where some spots are nearly a foot above average! Interestingly, Minneapolis is still nearly 7" above average for the year, while much of California is still dealing with a fairly impressive surplus! The only locations that are really below average are those in the Pacific Northwest! Seattle and Portland are nearly 4" to 6" below average.
Somewhat Soggy Saturday. Heat and Humidity Breaks
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas
"That's one small step for [a] man, one giant leap for mankind." Those words were bravely spoken by Neil Armstrong on the surface of the moon, 50 years ago today. Unreal!
This was an incredible achievement during the "Space Race", which ultimately led to and the continuation of a number of sophisticated weather satellites that are orbiting Earth today.
Yesterday was a hot and humid day across much of the Upper Midwest with heat index values well into the triple digits. Strong to severe storms have been developing on the outer periphery of this heat dome with areas of locally heavy rain. The good news is that the excessive heat will settle south of us through the weekend with dewpoints falling through the 60s today and even into the 50s by early next week!
Today will be somewhat soggy with lingering rain and rumbles, but bright sunshine returns tomorrow and through much of next week. It'll be a pleasant and summery stretch with more comfy temps and less humidity.
Summer is flying by. The State Fair is only 5 weeks away! Slow down
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Scattered t-storms southern MN. Winds: NNE 5-10. High: 79.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Shower ends early, then patchy fog. Winds: calm. Low: 61
SUNDAY: Less humid. Few PM showers? Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 78.
MONDAY: Gorgeous! Brigh sunshine and low humidity. Winds: NNW 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 79.
TUESDAY: Dry start. Isolated PM shower. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 60. High: 81.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer. Slightly more humid. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 64. High: 84.
THURSDAY: Breezy and mild. Looks dry. Winds: SSE 10-20. Wake-up: 65. High: 85.
FRIDAY: Mild temps. Spotty PM rumble. Winds: SW 10-15. Wake-up: 68. High: 84.
This Day in Weather History
July 20th
1951: A tornado hits Minneapolis and Richfield, killing five people.
1909: 10.75 inches of rain falls in 24 hours at Beaulieu in Mahnomen County. This record would stand for over 50 years. Bagley receives an estimated 10 inches.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 20th
Average High: 84F (Record: 102F set in 1901)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 51F set in 1950)
Record Rainfall: 2.75" set in 1987
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 20th
Sunrise: 5:46am
Sunset: 8:52pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 7 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minute & 52 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 37 minutes
Moon Phase for July 20th at Midnight
3.8 Days Before Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Tonight’s chart has you looking eastward at the famous Summer Triangle. Today, notice the star Deneb, the northernmost star in the Summer Triangle. Its constellation is Cygnus the Swan. In a dark country sky, you can see that Cygnus is flying along the starlit trail of the summer Milky Way. The photo below is from Annie Lewis in Spain. She solved the problem of picking out the Summer Triangle from among many stars in the night sky by looking for the Triangle in the east soon after sunset. These three stars are, after all, among the brightest in the sky."
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
"A house made of plastic soda bottles can withstand winds twice as strong as a Category 5 hurricane. Take a look inside."
"Hurricane Barry didn't create as much damage as its predecessors like Katrina or Harvey, but it did serve as a reminder that hurricanes are becoming stronger and more devastating. When the Category 1 storm hit the Louisiana coast on Saturday, about 75,000 homes and businesses lost power. If the winds had picked up, they might have been powerful enough to uproot trees or damage homes. While designing homes to withstand hurricanes often requires extra cash, construction companies are slowly finding new ways to bring hurricane-safe features to the masses. Recently, a Canadian construction firm called JD Composites built a 2,000-square-foot home made of recycled plastic bottles that it says can also withstand Category 5 winds. Take a look inside the sleek (but sound) structure."
See more from Business Insider HERE:
"Russia’s permafrost is melting and it could have a devastating global effect"
"An environmental vicious circle is taking hold in Russia and other parts of the Arctic as permafrost – the frozen ground beneath a quarter of the Northern Hemisphere and almost 20% of Earth’s landmass – thaws. Rising temperatures are causing the ice that binds soil, rocks and sand in the ground to disintegrate, setting in motion a process that releases greenhouse gases. Greenhouse gases heat the Earth by absorbing energy and slowing the rate at which it escapes into space – in effect they form a blanket over the Earth. “Permafrost warming has the potential to amplify global climate change,” scientist Dr Boris K Biskaborn of the Alfred Wegener Institute, a polar and marine research organization, writes in an article published in the journal Nature. “When frozen sediments thaw it unlocks soil organic carbon.”
See more from World Economic Forum HERE:
"NASA releases stunning image of ISS crossing in front of the sun"
The photo shows the International Space Station as it orbits the Earth, as it does every 90 minutes. The photo is remarkable because it offers a glimpse of the star at a time when there were no sunspots. In November, astronauts aboard the ISS plan to grow Española chili pepper plants. NASA published a stunning photo showing the International Space Station cross in front of the sun. Regarding the picture, which was captured by Rainee Colacurcio, NASA officials wrote: "Transiting the sun is not very unusual for the ISS, which orbits the Earth about every 90 minutes, but getting one's timing and equipment just right for a great image is rare. Strangely, besides that fake spot, in this recent two-image composite, the sun lacked any real sunspots. The featured picture combines two images — one capturing the space station transiting the sun — and another taken consecutively capturing details of the sun's surface. "The photo is remarkable because it offers a glimpse of the star at a moment when it was devoid of sunspots. As NASA further described: "Sunspots have been rare on the sun since the dawn of the current Solar Minimum, a period of low solar activity. For reasons not yet fully understood, the number of sunspots occurring during both the previous and current solar minima have been unusually low."
"Another Intense Heat Wave May Team Up with Drought in Europe Next Week"
"Severe midsummer dryness is paving the way for a new episode of heat in Europe next week, less than a month after the continent endured its hottest June on record. Models indicate a strong ridge of upper-level high pressure developing over Europe, which may lead to a multiday stretch of temperatures in the 35-40°C (95-104°F) range in many areas. The heat will spread from Spain this coming weekend northeastward into France by early next week and across western and central Europe as the week unfolds. Even London may see temperatures above 30°C (86°F) by late next week. The heat wave of late June set dozens of all-time high temperatures across Europe, a feat all the more amazing for having occurred so early in the summer. Next week’s heat is unlikely to be as seasonally impressive, given that Europe is normally at its hottest from late July into early August. It's still too soon to know where the worst heat will occur and how long the heat wave will last, and this could end up being more of a “normal” midsummer heat wave than a record-smasher. Regardless, the heat will intensify drought conditions that are already causing serious impacts. The parched soil could allow surface temperatures to rise even further than models are projecting. Most of the incoming solar energy will go to heating up the surface rather than evaporating moisture, and computer models do not always fully capture this shift in energy balance."
See more from Wunderground HERE:
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX