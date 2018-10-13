SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia city is searching for a vandal who put googly eyes on a historic monument.

A post on the City of Savannah Government Facebook page asks: "Who did this?! ... It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it's a crime."

Police spokeswoman Keturah Greene says police are investigating the incident involving the Nathanael Greene Monument, which was reported Thursday.

Greene was a major general in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War, and is buried in Johnson Square near his monument.

The Savannah Morning News reports criminal trespass is a misdemeanor offense in Georgia. However, if the damage is more than $500, it's a felony called criminal damage to property.

City officials may have stirred up more than they had intended. In two days, the post has been shared more than 16,500 times, and attracted thousands of comments. Most people poked fun at what they called an overreaction by the city and said the result would surely be copycat “googly eye bandits.”

“So I’m not a part of this community or anything, but you guys do realize you just dared your entire city to googly eyes all of your monuments right?” a Facebook user named Greg Lamb wrote. “Just pick the eyes off and move on.”

Others couldn’t help chiming in with all sorts of googly eye-inspired puns.

“Who is Nathaniel Greene? Never mind. I’ll Googly him,” one person wrote.