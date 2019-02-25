The United States was hit by a barrage of wild weather over the weekend. Tornadoes carved through the South, a blizzard buried the Northern Plains, and flash floods drenched the Tennessee Valley. But amid the busy weekend, the United States also was struck by something you might not be expecting this time of year: a typhoon.

The U.S. territory of Guam was sideswiped by the beastly storm — Wutip — on Saturday. It was whirling Monday morning about 300 miles west of the Mariana Islands with 150 mph sustained winds coiled tightly around its foreboding eye. The Category 4-equivalent typhoon is packing gusts topping 180 mph. Early Monday, it peaked at Category 5-equivalent strength, making it the strongest February typhoon on record.

It's also the longest-lived February typhoon on record and the first February super typhoon in more than a ­century.

The powerhouse storm was like an atmospheric whirlpool, vacuuming air up and out its center. The storm's barometric pressure fell to 915 millibars — 27.02 inches — the air pressure if you climbed to the height of two Empire State buildings.

February typhoons are incredibly unusual. The last such storm to skirt Guam was Irma in 1953. That one dropped 7.88 inches of rain in 24 hours. The island dodged a bullet again this time; no serious damage or injuries were reported. It was a wet storm, with 4.21 inches of rain at Guam's Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport on Saturday, triggering a rare flash flood warning and setting a rainfall record for the date.

There is a silver lining: Guam desperately needs the rain. Scant rainfall in recent weeks has made water planning an issue for the Mariana Islands, including Guam.

Rose Hirschbeck, of Hamburg, N.Y., photographed mounds of ice collected along the Lake Erie shore at Hoover Beach, in Hamburg, N.Y., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. High winds howled through much of the nation’s eastern half for a second day Monday, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses, closing schools, and pushing dramatic mountains of ice onto the shores of Lake Erie.

The Mariana Islands are no stranger to typhoons. Four months ago, Super Typhoon Yutu ravaged Saipan, eerily swallowing the island in its eye after lashing it with sustained 180 mph winds. It became the second-strongest hurricane to make landfall on U.S. soil.

Speaking of wacky weather

It was unseasonably warm in the United Kingdom on Monday. Temperatures in Trawsgoed in Wales shot up to 68.5 degrees (20.3 Celsius), the highest temperature ever recorded in the U.K. in any winter month. Such weather would be unusually warm even in July or August in this typically chilly location about 20 miles inland from the cool waters of the Irish Sea.

The previous highest February (and winter) temperature observed in the U.K. was 67.5 degrees (19.7 Celsius) set Feb. 13, 1998, at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich. The temperature in London's Hyde Park spiked to 66 degrees (19 Celsius) under a cloudless sky.