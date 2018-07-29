Equipment at three security checkpoints in the Twin Cities airport's main terminal was on the fritz for several hours Sunday, backing things up for outbound travelers.

The problem with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) equipment prompted a tweet about 6:30 a.m. from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., the airport tweeted that the problem has been resolved, and "screening wait times have normalized."

Airport officials were urging travelers to arrive at least 2½ hours before flight departure, as opposed to the typical 2-hour recommendation.

Lines at the south security checkpoint were unusually long soon after the equipment failure, said airport spokeswoman Melissa Scovronski.

TSA officials called in personnel to diagnose and fix the problem.

"I saw a picture on Twitter," Scovronski said before the repairs were made. "It doesn't look pretty."

The main terminal has two TSA checkpoints. The south location has six lines, and the north checkpoint has a capacity for 10.