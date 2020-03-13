Minnesotans streamed into groceries and discount stores Friday in a holiday-like shopping frenzy shaped by anxiety and uncertainty rather than bargains and fun.

Parking lots were crowded to overflowing and checkout lines were long at big-box stores around the Twin Cities and smaller towns as people came to grips with the need to hunker down against coronavirus.

“This is worse than Christmas,” said Gina Jenkins of Waverly as she filled her SUV with goods at a Costco in St. Louis Park. “The greeter was yelling ‘No toilet paper or paper towels’ to people at the entrance.”

Jenkins said she waited in line to park at the store and took 30 minutes to get through the checkout line.

The run to build “pandemic pantries” began two weeks ago but accelerated this week as more Americans became sick with the illness, financial markets collapsed, travel plunged and numerous business, sports and entertainment events shut down.

As well, businesses on Thursday began to encourage people to work from home. In downtown Minneapolis on Friday, offices, skyways and restaurants thinned out.

Shoppers at the Columbia Heights Target bought out all of the stock of toilet paper, disinfecting wipes, and hand sanitizer on Friday, prompting a limit on several items.

At Chameleon Shoppes on the skyway level of the IDS Center, which exhibits goods from seven female- and minority-owned retailers, two of the owners said walk-in traffic was light. “Business was pretty good on Thursday,” said Jessica Wiehle, founder of Aromawell.

Spot checks at larger retailers Friday showed store after store was low or out-of-stock on paper products, canned soup, rice, pasta and bleach. Earlier this week, some retailers started putting quantity limits on paper products, hand sanitizers and face wipes.

Shoppers, exhibiting a just-in-case mentality that’s common during severe weather, bought out things they use everyday that won’t go bad. Not knowing how long coronavirus will be a crisis, some shoppers adopted the early-bird-gets-the-worm tactics.

For the last several days, more than 200 people have lined up at 10 a.m. to get paper products at Costco’s St. Louis Park location, a store supervisor said. The store’s supplies run out in 15 minutes, he said.

Across the country, toilet paper appears to be running in short supply, news accounts from across the country suggest. Procter & Gamble, maker of Charmin toilet paper and Bounty paper towels, said it has noticed the demand spike.

“The situation is highly dynamic and changing daily,” the company said in a statement. “We are working diligently to continue serving consumers and customers as our products play an important role in maintaining healthy habits and a healthy home environment.”

At a Cub Foods store in St. Louis Park, Danelle McNutt of Minneapolis said she was able to get everything on her list except toilet paper.

“I ordered toilet paper from Amazon and it got stolen from our front porch,” she said. “Now Cub is out too. At least I found Kleenex at Target.”

McNutt said she isn’t stockpiling for her and her husband, but she is buying more than usual. “We’re making sure that our parents and grandparents have enough,” she said

Stockers with pallets piled high at the end of the aisles could be found in nearly every food aisle at a Target store Friday, but shoppers were outpacing them. Potatoes, yogurt, frozen pizzas and frozen dinner sections were picked over.

Business owners downtown are getting ready to adjust to fewer people being around during both weekday working hours and nighttime entertainment hours in coming weeks.

Barb Gardiner, an owner of Hen House on Second Avenue, said breakfast-and-lunch business was pretty good this week. But with all the cancellations of sports and arts events, as well as fewer downtown employees working, next week could look a lot different.

At the Local, an Irish-themed bar and restaurant on Nicollet Mall, a national conference that concluded Friday helped bring the lunchtime crowd to average.

“But dinner has been slower than normal with the Hennepin Avenue shows closing and at The Guthrie and Orchestra Hall, the talent is canceling,” David Johnson, assistant general manager, said.

The restaurant usually has its biggest weekend of the year at St. Patrick’s Day with as many as 700 patrons lining up for a supper of fish-and-chips, cabbage and corn beef. They would be served by 15 bartenders, up to 20 wait staff and up to 15 in the kitchen.

But on Friday, Johnson called several people who work only a few big days a year to tell them they wouldn’t be needed Saturday.

“Otherwise, we’ll just roll with the punches,” Johnson said. “St. Paul and Minneapolis already have canceled their St. Patrick’s Day parades. That’s not going to be good for business.”