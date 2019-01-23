NEW YORK — There's new momentum around the country to give victims of long-ago child sex abuse more opportunities to pursue justice.
Victims have been lobbying for years, often in vain, to change statute of limitation laws. This year seems sure to produce some breakthroughs, due in part to the midterm election results and recent disclosures about abuse by Roman Catholic priests.
New York state is Exhibit A. The Democrats' takeover of the formerly Republican-controlled Senate seems almost certain to produce a more victim-friendly policy in place of one of the nation's most restrictive laws.
Prospects are considered good for similar changes in Rhode Island and New Jersey, and perhaps in Pennsylvania.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Poll: Support for 'Medicare-for-all' fluctuates with details
Americans like the idea of "Medicare-for-all," but support flips to disapproval if it would result in higher taxes or longer waits for care.
National
Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned
President Donald Trump made clear Wednesday that he intends to deliver his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress next week, telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter that there are no security concerns stemming from the government shutdown and "therefore I will be honoring your invitation."
National
Some states move to ease limits on child sex-abuse lawsuits
There's new momentum around the country to give victims of long-ago child sex abuse more opportunities to pursue justice.
National
Shutdown makes it tough for groups to help endangered whales
Rescuers who respond to distressed whales and other marine animals say the federal government shutdown is making it more difficult to do their work.
National
House Democrats investigate White House security clearances
A powerful House committee now led by Democrats is opening an investigation into how security clearances have been handled in President Donald Trump's White House and 2016 presidential transition.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.