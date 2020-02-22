In a series of recent public meetings, pushback against Minneapolis school reorganization plans has been formidable. Supporters of mostly south and southwestern schools have turned out by the dozens to voice objections. Some are upset because the reorganization could break up K-8 schools. Others worry that there would be too few language-immersion programs. Still others don’t want their school closed or their kids moved to a school outside their neighborhood.

Yet despite all those legitimate concerns, leaders of the Minnepolis Public Schools must do something differently to address stubbornly entrenched learning disparities between student groups. And that means the district must work to adopt a final reorganization plan that strikes a balance between making needed changes and preserving the most popular, academically effective programs.

The five reorganization proposals being debated aim to stem the flow of students out of the district, to reduce race and class segregation, to slash transportation costs and to use those savings to enhance classroom instruction. The plans include cutting the number of magnet schools and locating them in the center of the city. Some options would eliminate K-8 schools and use only K-5 and 6-8 schools. Attendance boundaries for community schools would shift, meaning large numbers of kids would go to buildings other than the ones they attend now.

Superintendent Ed Graff told an editorial writer that the primary goal of the change is to improve academic achievement. The reconfiguration is intended to offer equal access to effective programs across the city, in hopes of boosting learning outcomes for students of color who make up more than two-thirds of the district’s enrollment. Graff said the data show that for kids of color there’s a “greater than 50% chance’’ that they aren’t getting the education and support they need to be successful. And that’s in part because of some district policies and practices — so those practices must change.

Some parent opponents have said they believe in the reorganization plan’s purpose of boosting achievement for all kids. However, if they mean that, they should be willing to “be in a little pain” to achieve it, says Sondra Samuels, Northside Achievement Zone president and CEO.

Another reason for making a shift is budgetary. Currently, the district spends about $4.5 million annually on transportation to magnet programs. Under the plans, some of those funds could be moved to back into classrooms when some families become responsible to getting their children to those programs.

Declining enrollment, along with the rising costs of transportation, special education, and English language learner programs fuel the district’s ongoing budget problems.

Making major school boundary and program changes is rarely without controversy. Families and school communities that have invested in building programs they love understandably want to maintain them. However, in the interest of better serving more of the district’s students, families must be open to some change and to channeling their passion for current programs into maintaining and growing them — even if in different buildings.

Community members can continue to offer feedback to the district via e-mail, social media or at additional sessions scheduled at high schools next week. Board members are expected to adopt a plan in April and the changes would go into effect during the 2021-22 school year.

District officials should work to incorporate community concerns by continuing academically effective programs throughout any new district configuration. Those proven strategies should in that way become available to more students.