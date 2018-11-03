– Back in June when Shawn Moody was vying for the Republican nomination to be Maine’s next governor, the auto repair businessman stumbled when asked during a debate whether human activity is changing the climate in the state.

“It’s mostly …” Moody began before pausing to collect his thoughts.

“It’s no,” he finally responded.

But four months later when asked about climate change again — this time as the GOP nominee — Moody did not hesitate to hedge his answer.

“Obviously human activity adds, or contributes, to climate change,” Moody said during a general-election debate against his Democratic opponent.

Moody is not alone in changing his tune. From Maine to California, GOP hopefuls are up against the dual headwinds of a riled-up Democratic base that’s angry, among other things, at the Trump administration’s rollback of environmental rules and a burgeoning body of scientific research linking climate change to the increasingly intense wildfires and hurricanes affecting constituents.

The change in rhetoric — however scattered and slight among the full slate of GOP hopefuls in 2018 — is happening even as President Donald Trump continues to dismiss evidence of man-made climate change.

Among those Republicans is one of the most vulnerable senators up for re-election, Dean Heller. Back in 2015, the senator from Nevada told Politico: “There always has been [climate change], there always will be,” adding that the impact from humans is “up for debate.”

Now in 2018, Heller tried to distance himself from that remark when a debate moderator brought it up.

“First of all, I said I’m not a denier of global warming. I’m not a denier of that,” he said.

His campaign spokeswoman, Gretchen Andersen, was even more emphatic about the candidate’s stance.

“Senator Heller believes the climate is changing and there’s no doubt that human activity is impacting these changes,” Andersen wrote in an e-mail, adding that Heller supported measures giving tax breaks to renewable energy companies and acknowledging the economic and security threats posed by climate change.

Sometimes it is a change in venue, rather than the passage of time, that may prompt a candidate to revise his or her tune on climate change.

During a gubernatorial debate in Michigan last month, Republican candidate Bill Schuette acknowledged that “climate change is real and the Earth is getting warmer.”

But in his role as the state’s attorney general, he signed on to an amicus brief in August with 11 other top state prosecutors in support of oil giant ExxonMobil, writing that the “debate concerning the scope and sources of climate change [is] still raging in scientific and public circles.”

Elsewhere in the country, recent extreme weather events may be pushing candidates not to dismiss climate change out of hand.

In 2014, when running to be a senator from North Carolina, Charlotte pastor Mark Harris had a one-word answer when asked whether climate change is a fact: “No.”

Since then, two hurricanes, Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018, brought catastrophic flooding to the coastal plains of eastern North Carolina.

Now Harris, vying to represent North Carolina’s Ninth District, told a television debate audience that “there’s no question the Earth is getting warmer.”