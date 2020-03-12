Fossils preserved in amber are giving paleontologists exceptional glimpses into the age of the dinosaurs, be it through the preserved tail of a dinosaur that still bears feathers or a frog frozen in time.

But much of the fossil-rich amber is mined in Myanmar, a country recently ordered by the U.N. International Court of Justice to protect its Rohingya Muslim minority against genocidal acts. The mining and sale of the amber may also be a source of profit for the country's military. A report published last year in Science Magazine detailed how the amber is mined in a state where Myanmar's military has long fought another ethnic minority, the Kachin, and how amber gets smuggled into China, where it can fetch high prices, potentially fueling that conflict.

These concerns are leading more scientists, especially in Western countries, to shun the use of this amber in research.

Reaction of some scientists to a finding published Wednesday in the journal Nature highlighted the growing concern. A 99 million-year-old dinosaur skull, preserved in almost perfect condition inside a piece of amber that came from Myanmar, is described as the smallest dinosaur ever discovered.

When asked to comment on the scientific significance of the fossil — and to muse on whether it is a bird — two dinosaur experts declined.

"This is a really tricky situation that paleontologists aren't used to facing," said Steve Brusatte, a vertebrate paleontologist at the University of Edinburgh. "It concerns me greatly that the sale of these fossils may be funding war and violence in Myanmar, and for that reason I've recently decided to decline opportunities to study Burmese amber or review papers on the subject."

Thomas Carr, a vertebrate paleontologist at Carthage College in Wisconsin, also declined to comment in detail on Wednesday's Nature study. "The take-home is to wait for Myanmar to stabilize and get past this current conflict before touching that material," he said.