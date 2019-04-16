JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's Election Commission says about 320,000 overseas voters in neighboring Malaysia's biggest city should vote in presidential and legislative elections again following allegations postal ballots were tampered with.
The commission at a news conference Tuesday also said the overseas vote in Sydney should be reopened because many expatriate Indonesians in the city were unable to cast ballots in time.
The commission last week sent officials to Malaysia to investigate claims of vote fraud after videos circulated online of thousands of ballots for Wednesday's election scattered throughout a shophouse.
