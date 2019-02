NEW YORK — Notable reaction to the arrest of Jussie Smollett :

"I'm lost for words. To stoke fears and raise racial tensions is wrong in every situation on ALL SIDES! Yet my prayers are still with him and his family and our Nation. CAN WE PLEASE STOP THE HATE!" — Actor, director and writer Tyler Perry, in part, via Facebook.

___

.@JussieSmollett - what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? #MAGA — President Donald Trump, via Twitter.

___

"I've been vocal about this situation & my love for Jussie & his entire family. I will continue to hope for the best for everyone involved as things continue to unfold. And I, like all of you, will watch them unfold. But believing victims is always the right choice. Always." — Actress Yvette Nicole Brown, via Twitter.

___

"My head is exploding this morning. I have to get off Twitter. This story is pathetic. All of it." — TV host Andy Cohen, via Twitter.

___

"If you think Jussie Smollet having himself beat up is more concerning than a Trump-radicalized white nationalist with a weapons cache drawing up a list of Americans to kill, then you're more confused than Jussie Smollet having himself beat up." — Actor Jeffrey Wright, via Twitter.