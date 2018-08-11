

As you already have seen, I wrote about the Twins closing situation for the today's editions. Due to space constraints, I could have written much longer.

I didn't even get to my gripe about what's happened since Glen Perkins was injured and then retired. They used Kevin Jepsen as a fill-in and he was excellent during the second half of 2015. Jepsen opened 2016 as the closer and was terrible. He moved on, Brandon Kintzler took over and was pretty darn good the rest of the season and good in 2017 before he was traded.

Then the Twins turned to Matt Belisle, which was the riskiest of all those decisions. But the veteran saved nine games as the Twins reached the wild card round.

How do you find a closer? They can come from anywhere. Starters become relievers. Relievers become closers. Guys with the tools don’t have the makeup. Guys with without elite stuff but the right makeup (Eddie G) find a way to get it done. I think the Twins have been fortunate to ride with Jepsen-Kintzler-Belisle-Fernando Rodney, but it's time for them to solidify that position for a few years and keep Paul Molitor's hair from turning even more gray.

But that's easier said than done. Paying $$$$$ for a free agent closer is an option, and the Twins will have to consider that during the offseason. What I tried to present today is what they have in-house. They had a few developing options a couple years ago (Reed, Chargois, Jones, Burdi) but we have seen how those have dried up.

(Keep an eye on the Burdi situation. His rehab stint is close to ending, and he has to placed on Pittsburgh's 25-man roster or they have to work out a deal with the Twins to keep him, or offer him back).

I think Trevor May has the stuff to be a capable closer. It will be interesting to see if the Twins give him a few shots during the rest of the season.

Two minor leaguers I didn't mention in the story are worth monitoring.

One is lefthander Andrew Vasquez, a 32nd round pick in 2015. He has a 1.38 ERA in 14 games at Class AA Chattanooga since being promoted from Class A Fort Myers.

In 26 innings, Vasquez has walked four batters and stuck out 48. That's a big strike out number. But the Twins aren't sure if he fits the mold of a closer. His fastball is just in the low 90's, Apparently, he has an absolutely wicked slider that hitters can't touch. He turns 25 in September, so it will be time next season to see if it plays in the majors. He's averaging 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings in the minors.

The other Jovani Moran, a lefthander who was drafted in the seventh round in 2015. Moran, 21, posted a 2.03 ERA while averaging 14.2 strikeouts per nine at Cedar Rapids. He's currently at Fort Myers, where he has a 2.04 ERA and a 10.7 K/9 rate.

I believe that the Twins closer for 2019 currently is not in the organization. But there are a couple of prospects who could develop into the role. And, you never know when a starter needs to be converted into a reliever. Fernando Romero, Jorge Alcala or Brusdar Graterol could take their elite heat into the bullpen if the Twins feel that's where they will be the most successful.

Check back here later for lineups and updates!

UPDATES



Kohl Stewart is here and the family is following. One of seven children, Stewart estimated that between 30-40 friends and family members will be in attendance on Sunday when he makes his major league debut. A debut that's been a long time coming.

During that time, Stewart has had to change a lot. He's not the strikeout guy the Twins envisioned when they made him the fourth overall selection in 2013.

"It is a grind," he said. "I think if it had come easy it wouldn't have been as satisfying and I've had plenty bumps in the road and there's a lot of things I need to do better at. I'm just excited man. It's a relief. I'm ready to get out there and compete. That's all I want to do."

He's 3-7 with a 4.47 ERA between Class AAA Rochester and Class AA Chattanooga this season, but got into a little roll at Rochester a few weeks ago that probably encouraged the Twins to give him a chance.

The Twins have not made moves to get him on the 40- or 25-man rosters. That will come after the game. And the guess here is that Logan Morrison's days with the Twins are numbered. He's batting .186 and the Twins want to look at Tyler Austin.

Austin is in the lineup today against lefthander Francisco Liriano and will probably start tomorrow against lefthander Matthew Boyd. Austin is put together, whew....

Twins are waiting for the results of Aldalberto Mejia's MRI exam to come back. There is concern that it's more than a minor injury now. So stay tuned.

Twins

Joe Mauer, 1B

Eddie Rosario, RF

Logan Forsythe, 2B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Tyler Austin, DH

Jorge Polanco, SS

Johnny Field, CF

Ehire Adrianza, LF

Bobby Wilson, C

Gibson, RHP

JaCoby Jones, CF

Jose Iglesias, SS

Nicholas Castellanos, RF

Jeimer Candelario, 3B

V-Mart, DH

Niko Goodrum, 2B

Jim Adduci, 1B

James McCann, C

Victor Reyes, LF

Frankie, LHP