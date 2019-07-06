Can certain medications increase your risk of dementia?

A new study suggests that people who take common medicines called anticholinergic drugs — used to treat a wide range of conditions from depression to epilepsy to incontinence — for several years may be more likely to develop dementia as they age.

Here’s what is known about the potential link between the medicines and dementia:

Which drugs are these?

Anticholinergic drugs include the antipsychotic clozapine; the bladder drug darifenacin (marketed as Enablex); the anti-nausea drug scopolamine; the bronchodilator ipratropium; the muscle relaxant tizanidine; antihistamines such as diphenhydramine; and antidepressants such as paroxetine (Paxil).

These medications work by blocking a chemical called acetylcholine, which acts as a neurotransmitter and is involved in such functions as muscle movements, heart rate, the widening of blood vessels, respiratory functions and muscle contractions in the stomach during digestion.

What does past research say?

Other studies have also suggested that long-term use of some anticholinergics might increase the risk that older people will develop dementia. A 2015 study by researchers at the University of Washington found that people 65 and older who took these medications for three years or more had a 54% greater risk of developing dementia than people who took the medications for three months or less.

A 2014 review found more than 30 studies that suggested confusion and other symptoms of cognitive decline increase with the amount of anticholinergics someone takes.

What does new study show?

The research, conducted by Carol Coupland of the University of Nottingham in England, and colleagues, evaluated anticholinergic drugs prescribed to nearly 285,000 people 55 and older. They found a 50% increased risk of dementia among people who used a strong anticholinergic drug daily for about three years within a 10-year period.

The association was stronger for antidepressants, bladder drugs, antipsychotics and epilepsy medications, the study said. Researchers did not find any increased risk with antihistamines, bronchodilators, muscle relaxants, or medications for stomach spasms or heart arrhythmias.

What’s the bottom line?

It’s possible, but not proven, that some anticholinergic drugs increase the risk of dementia. Talk to your doctor about other medication options that are not in the anticholinergic class, such as antidepressants like Celexa and Prozac. In many cases, there may be choices.