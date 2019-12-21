Here are some last-minute gift ideas for the gadget lovers in your family.

Anova Precision Cooker Nano $99

For the gourmet chef in your life

The Anova Precision Cooker Nano is a sous vide cooker that cooks by immersing food in hot water to a very precise temperature. The Nano can be set manually or via Bluetooth from your phone. Food is usually cooked in vacuum-sealed bags. The Nano is small enough to stick in your kitchen drawer when you’re not using it, but powerful enough to keep a water bath at a very precise temperature all day long. This is for more advanced cooks who like to have precise control over their food temperature. People who use sous vide swear by it for the convenience.

Clckr Phone Grip and Stand $14.99

For the young relative glued to a phone

The Clickr Phone Grip and Stand sticks on your smartphone. You just peel off the adhesive and attach it to your phone. It has a snap-out grip that doubles as a stand and then snaps back out of the way when you’re done. It’s very handy, and it comes in a variety of colors.

Uno USB Type-C Magnetic Cable $30

For someone on the go with lot of devices

The Uno cross-device USB Type-C magnetic cable is a charging cable with interchangeable tips that connect magnetically. One cable can be a USB-C, Lightning or microUSB cable. One cable can charge all your devices. The $30 gets you the cable plus one tip. Additional tips are $12.99.

Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Smoker $799.99

For someone serious about smoking meat

Traeger Pro 575 uses hardwood pellets to smoke your meat and Wi-Fi technology to allow you to monitor and control the temperature. This is one of the easiest smokers on the market, yet also appreciated by an experienced pitmaster who wants more control with fewer hassles. Set your temperature, fill it with pellets and it’ll hold steady temperature all day and all night. The internet connectivity means you don’t have to babysit the smoker if you don’t want to.

