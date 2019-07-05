NAIROBI, Kenya — Fifteen Kenyan families of people killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia in March have rejected a proposal by Boeing to compensate them, saying they will pursue their claims in court.

"So far our clients have rejected negotiations outside court," Lawyer Irungu Kangata said Friday.

Boeing faces dozens of lawsuits over the accidents. Relatives of passengers on a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max that crashed off the coast of Indonesia agreed to try to settle through mediation, but families of passengers killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash are waiting until more is known about the accidents.

Boeing said Wednesday it will provide $100 million over several years to help families and communities affected by two crashes of its 737 Max plane that together killed 346 people.