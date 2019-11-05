– Israel seems stuck. Benny Gantz, the former army chief whose party narrowly defeated that of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is trying to form a government and drive Netanyahu from office for the first time in a decade. The prime minister, clinging to power, hopes Gantz will fail, forcing a third election that few in Israel want.

Nothing important can get done until the country resolves the question of who will lead it. And weighty decisions about Israel's future await — on national security, with rockets from Gaza landing in the South and tensions with Hezbollah cranking up in the North; and on how religious the Jewish state should be and who should be exempt from serving in its army.

But in some ways, Israel also seems stuck in the past.

On Saturday, around 25,000 people flocked to a central plaza facing Tel Aviv City Hall to remember Yitzhak Rabin, the prime minister who sought to make peace with the Palestinians and who was assassinated by a Jewish extremist.

The annual event functions partly as a somber reunion for what remains of the Israeli left. It is held on the same square, now named for Rabin, where he was gunned down Nov. 4, 1995, after addressing an adoring crowd in support of the Oslo Accords, the formal agreements between Israel and the PLO.

Throughout the night, parents brought their children to the precise spot behind City Hall where Rabin was shot. Perhaps the most impressive of several markers there is a memorial in the form of dislodged stones, as if the ground had erupted and was frozen in the act of consuming him.

On Rabin Square, Peace Now had a kiosk, while Israel's communists had a booth, and banners that had seen better days called for an end to the occupation. T-shirt-wearing adherents from different leftist groups buttonholed one another and everyone else, hoping for new recruits.

The speeches each year recall Rabin's drive for peace and give lip service, at least, to the goal of a future settlement.

But there was a distinct focus on something else this time. In the Labor Party tent, an exhibit showed the slogans and images that right-wing foes of the peace process had used to whip up anger against Rabin. One depicted him in a Gestapo uniform. Another dressed him as Yasser Arafat.

Snir Berkovitch, 49, was at Saturday's rally, as he is every November, with his daughters and their mother, formerly his wife. "I was here the night he was murdered," Berkovitch said. "I think the situation in Israel today is pretty much the same. People who are against peace are trying to scare us all the time, against the Arabs, that we can lose the state. You need strong leadership, like Yitzhak Rabin. Hopefully, Benny Gantz can be that strong."

A few steps away, Guy Moses, 29, and Asaf Shiri, 30, stood listening to the speeches. "The last 10 years there hasn't been as much hope as there is today," said Moses.

Shiri said people were impatient to replace Netanyahu, largely because of how much he had been inciting Israelis to vilify one another.

"Most of the anger toward the current government, it's not about policy," he said. "It's about how in the last few years, if you talk about peace in Israel, they mark you as a traitor — you're against the country. And if anyone on the other side's a human being, or you understand that it's complex, then you're a traitor because you understand there are human beings on the other side."