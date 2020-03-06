For Minnesota hockey traditionalists, the unofficial rooting protocol for the boys’ state tournament has followed this order: Northern Minnesota schools, Twin Cities public schools, suburban public schools, Edina and private schools.

The approach is tongue-in-cheek for some, quite serious for others.

So, when the field for the Class 2A tournament took shape last week, the potential for angst from the traditionalists was there. For the first time since private schools were allowed into the one-class tournament in 1975, three of them made the big-school field. Second-seeded Blake, No. 5 Hill-Murray and unseeded St. Thomas Academy found their way to St. Paul.

Then came Thursday’s quarterfinals: The three private schools won, joining Eden Prairie in the semifinals and delivering a triple dose of disappointment for many who might resent their affluence. And even Eden Prairie, with its large enrollment and sustained success throughout is entire athletic program, can generate sideways glances.

After Blake’s action-packed, 7-5 win over Maple Grove and Eden Prairie’s 4-0 blanking of Lakeville South, the stunner at Xcel Energy Center came in Thursday’s first game of the night session. St. Thomas Academy, a team that was sub.-500 in January and a squad that was the No. 5 seed in its section, took out pre-tourney favorite Andover, 3-2. The Cadets did so by riding the hot goaltending of Tommy Aitken, who made 33 saves, and getting goals by Will Soderling and Jarod Wright 1:42 apart in the second period to erase a 2-1 deficit.

If there was to be a second public school in the semifinals, it was up to Moorhead to grab that spot in the late game. Instead, Hill-Murray, which has been the gold standard of the private schools since 1975, rolled to a 5-1 win. That set the Friday night semis: Blake vs. Eden Prairie at 6 p.m., and St. Thomas Academy vs. Hill-Murray at 8.

And you know what? Those are two great matchups, regardless of the public vs. private debate.

Blake, coached by Miracle on Ice gold medalist Rob McClanahan, brings plenty of offensive firepower, led by Gophers recruit Joe Miller. Eden Prairie, which fell 5-4 to the Bears on Jan. 25, counters with Ben Steeves, whose highlight-reel goal keyed the win over Lakeville South.

St. Thomas Academy’s turnaround under new coach Trent Eigner – the Cadets are on a 14-1 run -- has been remarkable, while Hill-Murray, honed by a rugged schedule, is peaking at the perfect time behind standout sophomore Nick Pierre. The Cadets and Pioneers have met twice this season, with Hill-Murray emerging with a win and a tie.

We have the opportunity to see two more days of high-quality hockey as champions are crowned, and isn’t that why we watch this grand tournament?