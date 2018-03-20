As his wife sat down with tech companies Tuesday to talk about how to fight cyberbullying, a look at President Donald Trump's own specialty of name-calling tweets. Just among congressional critics, there's "Pocahontas" Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, "Cryin' Chuck Schumer" of New York, "Wacky" Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida, "Crazy Bernie" Sanders, "Liddle' Bob Corker" of Tennessee, "Little Marco" Rubio of Florida and Sen. "Jeff Flake(y)" of Arizona.

Also, in past months:

___

MARCH 2018

"Andrew McCabe FIRED. ... Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy."

___

FEBRUARY 2018

"Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!"

___

DECEMBER 2017

"Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!"

___

NOVEMBER 2017

"Why would Kim Jong Un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat?' Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!"