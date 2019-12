2018-19 Gophers vs. 2019-20 Gophers through nine games:

Scoring offense

75.8 points per game in 2018-19; 70.1 ppg in 2019-20

Scoring defense

71.3 points per game in 2018-19; 64.0 ppg in 2019-20

Field goal percentage

44.6% in 2018-19; 43.1% in 2019-20

Three-point percentage

33.5% in 2018-19; 34.2% in 2019-20

Free-throw percentage

67.1% in 2018-19; 62.1% in 2019-20

Free throws per game

19.0 in 2018-19; 9.1 in 2019-20

Gophers records through nine games and how the season finished under Richard Pitino:

2013-14: 7-2 start, 25-13 final

2014-15: 7-2 start, 18-15 final

2015-16: 5-4 start, 8-23 final

2016-17: 8-1 start, 24-10 final*

2017-18: 8-1 start, 15-17 final

2018-19: 7-2 start, 22-14 final*

2019-20: 4-5 start

*-reached NCAA tournament