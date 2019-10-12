– Recent revelations about President Donald Trump’s conduct are testing the limits of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s narrow impeachment strategy, leading some Democrats to wonder whether the probe should be expanded beyond the Ukraine scandal.

Since House Democrats launched their impeachment inquiry just over two weeks ago, Pelosi, D-Calif., and her top lieutenants have coalesced around a plan to focus on Trump’s pressure on the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 presidential candidate, and his son Hunter. The episode, Democrats argue, is clear-cut, easy for Americans to understand and doesn’t require further proof as the White House has released a rough transcript of the call.

But a spate of allegations about other possible abuses have led some Democrats to rethink the strategy.

“We have a duty to investigate whether the misuse of government resources for personal and political ends goes beyond Ukraine,” Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said Thursday. He later added: “We have an obligation to just see how deep this sewage flows.”

This week, the Washington Post reported that Trump sought to enlist then-Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in fall 2017 to work with Rudy Giuliani to help stop the prosecution of a Turkish Iranian gold trader represented by Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer, according to people with knowledge of the request.

The Financial Times reported that Michael Pillsbury, one of Trump’s China advisers, said he had received information on Hunter Biden during a visit to Beijing shortly after Trump called on China to investigate the former vice president’s son. Pillsbury later offered a conflicting account.

At the White House on Thursday, Trump only reignited the China controversy he sparked last week when he publicly asked the Asian nation to investigate Biden. Asked whether he was joking about his request, the president didn’t answer directly — but his answer suggested that he did not make the comment in jest.

“China has to do whatever they want. If they want to look into something, they can look into it. If they don’t … they don’t have to,” Trump said, adding that it would be “great” either way.

In solely focusing on Ukraine, Democrats could miss the opportunity to build a stronger case against the president.

“We’re basically getting like three new impeachable offenses a day, so it suggests that we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg on what’s happening,” said Daniel Pfeiffer, a former Obama strategist who hosts “Pod Save America” and has been pushing Democrats to expand their probes.

Senior Democratic officials tracking the impeachment inquiry said there is no plan to broaden their investigation to include Trump’s unorthodox request to Tillerson, which the former secretary of state rejected and considered illegal. Nor are Democrats readying a new impeachment probe of Trump’s request last week that China dig up dirt on Biden.

In a conference call Friday, Rep. Cheri Bustos, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, urged members of the caucus to keep their language on impeachment simple and direct, arguing that “Trump abused his power and put himself above the law when he asked the Ukrainian president to interfere in the U.S. election.”