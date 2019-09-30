A car bomber and a group of gunmen Monday struck an air base in Somalia that U.S. forces use in the fight against the militant group known as al-Shabab, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

Another car bombing took place later in the morning in Mogadishu, the capital. The explosion missed its apparent target, a group of Italian peacekeeping troops, but injured Somali civilians, local news reports said.

The first attack hit the Bale Dogle airfield, about 55 miles northwest of central Mogadishu, in the Lower Shabelle region in southern Somalia. A suicide bomber detonated a vehicle packed with explosives at the gate of the airstrip, according to Lt. Cmdr. Desiree Frame, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Africa Command, and Yusuf Abdourahman, a security official with the Lower Shabelle regional administration.

Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that its fighters had “stormed the military complex, engaging the crusaders in an intense firefight.” There were reports of gunfire at the base after the explosion.

Africa Command reported that the attackers did not succeed in killing or injuring anyone at the base. It said that United States and allied forces repelled al-Shabab fighters, killing 10, and conducted two airstrikes in response.

“Incidents like this will not compromise the pressure being placed on this terrorist network by the federal government of Somalia and international partners,” said Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations for Africa Command.

Frame declined to say whether there had been any casualties.

Al-Shabab, an extremist Islamist group seeking to overthrow the Western-backed government, has lost much of the territory that it once controlled. But it continues to pose a persistent threat, carrying out a string of attacks in Somalia and elsewhere in East Africa.

U.S. helicopters based at the Bale Dogle base carry out airstrikes against al-Shabab, and the base is also used by U.S. forces to train the Somali army’s elite Danab units.

For three decades, Somalia has been in a state of intermittent civil war. It had no central government for several years, and at other times the governments were fragile and could not exercise any authority over parts of the country.