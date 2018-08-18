MINNEAPOLIS — The past 10 weeks have been a whirl for Minnesota's Ilhan Omar. She went from being famous for being the country's first Somali-American state legislator to being a virtual shoo-in to become the first Somali-American congresswoman.

Omar tells The Associated Press her success has been a matter of organizing.

Omar's family fled Somalia's civil war when she was 8, and she immigrated to the United States at age 12. She was elected to the Minnesota Legislature the same year Donald Trump was elected president.

Omar says her job now is to "instill hope in people" to continue to resist destructive Trump policies, and to talk about the kind of nation the U.S. should be.

Democrats have represented her Minneapolis-area district for more than half a century, so Omar is expected to easily win in November.