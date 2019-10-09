LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say they're looking for suspects in the fatal shooting of a National Guard soldier who recently returned from deployment.
News outlets report 35-year-old Specialist Jacob Bishop was found dead in his home last week, bound and shot multiple times.
Loudon County Sheriff Tim Guider says the department is investigating several leads. He says they're looking for a white SUV that witnesses say was in the area days before Bishop's death.
County Spokesman Cpl. Matthew Fagiana says Bishop was a member of the Tennessee National Guard and had recently been deployed to Poland. He says the unit returned a few months ago.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Traffic congestion expected in Minneapolis as Trump rally prompts road closures, transit detours
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Traffic congestion expected in Minneapolis as Trump rally prompts road closures, transit detours
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Traffic congestion expected in Minneapolis as Trump rally prompts road closures, transit detours
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Traffic congestion expected in Minneapolis as Trump rally prompts road closures, transit detours
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Gun charges filed against Trump backer for alleged road rage encounter with Warren supporter in Moorhead
The 27-year-old defendant was released from jail without having to post bond.
Minneapolis
Trump backers rally at City Hall against Mayor Jacob Frey
Supporters of President Donald Trump protested Wednesday outside the City Hall office of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who has been in a public spat with the Trump campaign over the $530,000 security bill for Thursday's Target Center rally.
Politics
Trump supporters rally outside Mayor Frey's office in Minneapolis
A group of about 30 Trump supporters protested outside Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's office in City hall to show how displeased they are with his handling of Trump's visit.
National
Bipartisan Senate bill could block military sales to Turkey
A sponsor of an emerging bipartisan Senate bill that would punish Turkey for its invasion of northern Syria said Wednesday the measure could immediately block U.S. arms sales to Turkey, effectively rebuking President Donald Trump's abrupt decision to pull U.S. troops from the region.
National
US nuclear, uranium mining industries hope for Trump bailout
A plea from uranium mining companies and nuclear power plant operators for tax breaks and other federal financial boosts is going before President Donald Trump, as his administration studies reviving the U.S. uranium industry in the name of national security.