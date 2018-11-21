COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An Army soldier has been arrested in the shooting death of another soldier in Colorado.
Twenty-year-old Pfc. Isaiah Towns of Batesville, Mississippi, was being held on suspicion of second-degree murder in the Saturday death of Spc. Shakir D. Cook-Troynel.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports Towns was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. Jail records didn't indicate whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Citing a court document, KRDO-TV reports Towns told police he found his wife and Cook-Troynel together in a bedroom. Towns told officers he and his wife struggled, and Towns' pistol discharged, striking Cook-Troynel.
The 23-year-old Cook-Troynel was from Homestead, Florida. The Army says he received several commendations including the Army Achievement Medal.
Cook-Troynel and Towns were assigned to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs.
