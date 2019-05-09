– 32,000 tickets in total – have sold out in less than 48 hours of the club’s “flash sale.” After 20,000 upper-level outfield seats were grabbed between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, an additional 12,000 standing room “ballpark access” tickets were purchased from 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday.

“We applaud Twins fans for their wonderful response in celebrating this exciting start by our first-place club,” Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said in a release. “We now look forward to welcoming the team back home, and turning Target Field into the place to be this May and throughout the summer.”

The Twins, who have gone 11-5 at Target Field thus far in 2019, open a seven-game homestand Friday against the Tigers. Regular-price tickets remain for all home games.

Staff Reports