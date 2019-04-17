BERLIN — Munich-based startup Sono Motors plans to build the first mass produced solar electric vehicle in Sweden, starting next year.

Sono Motors and National Electric Vehicle Sweden announced Wednesday they've signed a deal to manufacture the self-charging Sion at a former Saab plant in Trollhattan.

National Electric Vehicle Sweden, or NEVS, acquired Saab in 2012 and is currently using the site to manufacture components for other vehicles.

Sono said it wants to manufacture 260,000 vehicles in Trollhattan over eight years.

The Sion is covered with solar panels that could provide enough electricity each day to drive up to 34 kilometers (21 miles), with a maximum range on a full battery of about 255 kilometers.

Sono says it has taken 9,800 orders and the vehicle will sell for 25,500 euros ($28,828).