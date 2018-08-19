Soggy Sunday Night. Damp and Septemberish Monday

Smoky Skies Continue Early Sunday

Thanks to several wildfires burning across the Western US and Canada, our skies have been painted orangish-red from the smoky haze. Sure the sunrises and sunsets have been pretty amazing, but air quality concerns have been an issue, especially for the very young, the very old and those with lung or heart ailments. I've even noticed a slight irritation to my eyes and scratchy throat. Thankfully a wind switch is expected on Sunday and it should take a majority of the smoke away from the Upper Midwest.

Air Quality Alert Through 12pm Sunday

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for northern Minnesota until noon Sunday. Smoke from Canadian wildfires is slowly moving into the region, making air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups and people who are active outdoors.

Detailed forecast from the MPCA: "High pressure is slowly moving east from Minnesota while a slow-moving cold front is located across the far northwest corner of the state. An expansive area of Canadian wildfire smoke is slowly moving into northwest Minnesota and will envelop much of the northern portions of the state by Friday morning. AQI conditions will change quickly from green (good) to yellow (moderate) to orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) over the northern 1/2 of the state by Friday afternoon. An Air Quality Alert will be issued for the northern 1/2 of the state valid Thu night through Noon Sunday. The southern 1/2 of the state including the Twin Cities is expected to begin experiencing smoky conditions and degraded air quality by Friday evening. An air quality alert will likely be issued for this area tomorrow and valid for Friday night through Sunday."

____________________________________________________________________________ "Smoky Skies in North America" "In mid-August 2018, deadly blazes across the western United States and Canada continued to destroy structures and disrupt the lives of millions of people. But you did not have to be close to the fires to witness its effects. These images show just how far across North America winds have carried the thick plumes of smoke. The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite acquired this image (top) on August 15, 2018. Smoke is seen hovering over much of western North America and central Canada. Much of the smoke and associated pollution rises high into the atmosphere, where it does not pose an immediate threat to people. For example, the carbon monoxide released from California fires drifted high in the atmosphere toward eastern North America. (Eastern areas are more likely to be affected at the surface, as winds bring the pollutant back down.)" See more from Earth Observatory HERE: _____________________________________________________________________________ Seasonal Allergies Running High Yep - it's that time of the year again for seasonal allergy sufferers to start loading up on the allergy meds. According to Pollen.com, pollen levels across the state have been running at high to medium-high levels and will continue through the week ahead. The pollen forecast below for Minneapolis suggests a brief break from the itchy/sneezy weather as a little rain moves through late Sunday into Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday calls for more ACHOOs as pollen levels reach high levels once again. See more from Pollen.com HERE: ______________________________________________________________________________ Asthma Forecast With all the recent crud in the air, folks with asthma may be dealing with more difficult breathing conditions. According to AZMA.com, the asthma forecast for Minneapolis below suggests medium levels over the next several days. See more from AZMA.com HERE: ________________________________________________________________________ Cicadas - Nature's Thermometers? If you've been outside lately, chances are you've been hearing constant buzzing sounds coming from trees near you. The noises you've been hearing have been coming from bugs called cicadas, which are typically heard in late July and August! These dog-day cicadas are also surrounded by folklore, which states that when you hear the first buzz of a summer cicada, there's only 6 weeks until frost! Here's a neat link about cicadas from Today's Island HERE: ___________________________________________________________________________ Canning & Preserving Time! My garden has been producing at high volumes over the last several weeks, which is a very rewarding feeling after all the hard work over the last several months taking care of baby veggie plants since earlier this spring. Other than a few items, I had enough to can my annual and traditional Ball Zesty Salsa, which turns out wonderful every year! I ended up with 11 pints the first go around and am hoping to get another round in when I find time. Farmers Markets Near Me If you're interested in canning and preserving, but don't have access to a bountiful garden, you certainly can get wonderful produce from farmers markets near you! Minnesota Grown has a wonderful website to find your local farmers market (by city) and what days they run! See more from Minnesota Grown HERE: ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ Nordic Waffel, Rainbow Cloud Roll, UpNorth Pasty Puff, Oh My! Those are just a few of the new food items at the Great Minnesota Get-Together this year. My mouth is already watering... I can't wait. BURP! Yes, the fair starts this Thursday - Uffda. See a the full list of new foods and vendors HERE: ______________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor - Minnesota Dry weather across parts of the state have been helped to bring abnormally dry conditions back to 41% of the state, which is up from the 18% last week. Note that much of the metro is considered to be abnormally dry now, while 7% of the state is now under a Moderate drought. ________________________________________________________________________

High Temps Sunday

Highs on Sunday will vary across the state as our next rain maker moves through the region. Prior to any rain moving in, highs could reach the low/mid 80s across the southern/southeastern part of the state, while folks in northern and northwestern part of the state will only warm into the 70s. It'll also be a little sticky with dewpoints in the low/mid 60s.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions through the rest of the weekend and into early next week look to sour a bit as our next rain maker moves through the Midwest. While the center of the storm looks to stay well south of Minnesota, we should still be able to capatalize on some of the moisture potential as it gets pulled up into the Upper Mississippi Valley. However, it appears that the heaviest moisture will stay farther south with heavier tallies in Southern Minnesota.

Rainfall Potential

According to the latest NOAAs NDFD data, rainfall potential across the southern two-thirds of the state looks heavier than it does farther north. Some spots in far southern and southwestern Minnesota could see upwards of 1" rain through Monday, while folks in the Twin Cities could see upwards of 0.25" to 0.50" - Cross your fingers!

Thunder Threat Sunday & Monday

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a general thunderstorm risk across much of the state on Sunday & Monday.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended forecast through the end of August suggests warm temperatures continuing through Sunday before a more substantial cool down early next week. While much of next week looks fairly comfortable, it does appear that warmer temps return by the end of the month. The GEFS forecast (top image) seems a little warmer than the ECMWF (bottom image), but both show warmer temps through the end of August.

_________________________________________________________________________ Soggy Sunday Night. Damp and Septemberish Monday

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas. Nordic Waffles and Rainbow Cloud Rolls and UpNorth Pastry Puffs, OH MY! Those are just a few of the new food items at the MN State Fair this year. I hate to say it, but my mouth is already watering... I can't wait - BURP! Could the "Typhoon Rule" worsen wildfire concerns out west and bring shots of September-like air through the Midwest over the coming weeks? It's possible! The rule implies that if a recurving typhoon in the Western Pacific passes near Japan, the weather closer to home is connected and 6 to 10 days later, hot and dry weather would intensify out west, while cooler air moves into the Midwest. Typhoon Soulik will approach the Southern coast of Japan on Tuesday with 115mph winds and will recurve along the Korean coast a few days later. Any bets on a chillier end of August/start of September? We'll see! COUGH! Hazy, smoky skies persist this morning before irritable clouds arrive with some much needed rain during the PM hours. Monday looks cool, damp and a bit Septemberish. Hopefully lawns and gardens will get a good drink!

_____________________________________________

Extended Forecast SUNDAY: Dry start. PM T-storms. Winds: SSE 5. High: 85. SUNDAY NIGHT: Chance of showers and storms. Winds: SE 5. Low: 65. MONDAY: Cool and damp with lingering T-showers . Winds: NNE 10-15. High: 75. TUESDAY: Septemberish. Sun returns, puddles dry. Winds: NNW 5-10. Wake-up: 59. High: 76. WEDNESDAY: Dare I say perfect for late August? Winds: SW 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 80. THURSDAY: Fair time! Dry with a nice breeze. Winds: SSW 10-15. Wake-up: 61. High: 83. FRIDAY: Warmer and more humid. Chance of storms. Winds: S 10-15. Wake-up: 65. High: 82. SATURDAY: Looks a bit unsettled for fairgoers. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 67. High: 85.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

August 19th 1953: Four heifers near St. Martin were lucky; a tornado picked them up and set them back down again, unharmed.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

August 19th Average High: 80F (Record: 97F set in 1976)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 39F set in 1967) Record Rainfall: 3.19" set in 1997

Record Snowfall: NONE

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

August 18th Sunrise: 6:20am

Sunset: 8:12pm Hours of Daylight: ~13 hours & 53 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~2 minutes & 50 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 1 hour and 44 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for August 19th at Midnight

2.0 Day Since First Quarter _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:

_____________________________________________________________________________ Atlantic Outlook

According to NOAA's National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ernesto in the Northcentral Atlantic is no longer and the rest of the basin remains quiet... for now. Keep in mind that the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is typically around the 2nd week of September and specifically September 10th.

_______________________________________________________________________________ Eastern Pacific Outlook The NHC will continue issuing advisories for Hurricane LANE in the Eastern Pacific, which is the 12th named storm and the 6th hurricane of the season. There is also another wave that the NHC is watching, which has a low chance of tropical formation over the next 5 days. Hurricane LANE According to NOAAs NHC, Hurricane LANE became a major hurricane over the weekend and as of AM Saturday it was a category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140mph! Tracking LANE The good news is that LANE is expected to track south of the Hawaiian Islands, very similar to what HECTOR did a couple of weeks ago. With that said, high surf, breezy winds and even an uptick in humidity levels can be expected in the islands. ____________________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology This is neat map from NOAA's NHC, which shows where we typically see tropical cyclones develop during the middle part of August. Note that in the Atlantic, we really start to see things heat up with many waves developing west of Africa, in the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and along the East Coast of the US. __________________________________________________________________________ Average Peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season



According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that activity (on average) in late June and early July remains pretty tame. Things really start to heat up in August and September though!

_____________________________________________________________________________