Sunday's Fall Color

Despite some Saturday morning showers and a cloudier Sunday afternoon, the weekend turned out to be quite nice with some sunshine and mild temps. I hope you enjoyed it because this week will be much different with soggy weather through the first half of the week and chilly temps.

__________________________________________________________________________

Twin Cities 7 Day

Here's a look at the 7 day forecast for the Twin Cities, which looks a bit chilly as we approach midweek with temps tumbling into the 40s by Tuesday. Our current storm system will blow through on Monday and Tuesday with scattered showers and strong winds. There could be enough lingering cold air in place for a light rain/snow mix on Wednesday. Friday morning we could have the season's first frost in the Twin Cities Metro.

__________________________________________________________________________

Monday's Weather Outlook

High temps on Monday will be a little cooler than average thanks to a storm system that will bring scattered showers to the region. High temps will only warm into the 40s and 50s across the state, which will be nearly -5F below average.

____________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Late Week

Here's the weather outlook from AM Monday to PM Tuesday, which shows our next storm system blowing through the region. Scattered rain showers will continue on Monday and Tuesday with enough cold air to potentially mix in some light snow showers up north. Note that there will be a lot of wind with this system as it moves through, mainly on Tuesday when winds could gust up to 40mph. _______________________________________________________________________ Precipitation Potential Through AM Wednesday Our next storm system that is forecast to blow through the region will have the potential of dropping quite a bit of moisture. According to NOAA's NDFD, there could be some widespread 1"+ tallies across much of central and northeastern MN with some of the heaviest falling across the Arrowhead. _____________________________________________________________________________ 2 Weeks Until Daylight Saving Time

Believe it or not, we are only 2 weeks away until daylight saving time. This year it will occur on Sunday, November 3rd. The good news is that we will have more daylight in the morning, but less light when you get home from work and school. The sunset in the Twin Cities on Saturday, November 2nd is at 6PM, but on Sunday, November 3rd, it will be around 5PM. By the way, the earliest sunset in the metro is 4:31PM during the first couple of weeks of December.

________________________________________________________________________

Fall Colors Peaking!

One of my favorite things about fall is the the beautiful display of color that nature provides. Take a look that this picture from the Mille Lacs Kathio State Park that Sandy Hackenmueller snapped on October 8th. According to the MN DNR, much of the northern half of the state is already passed peak and with the winds as strong as they were on Friday, a lot of those leaves have been falling to the ground. We will have another strong wind day coming up on Tuesday, so more leaves will raining down over the coming days.

___________________________________________________________________________ MN Fall Color Update According to the MN DNR, the latest fall color report suggests the northern half of the state are already passed peak, while the Twin Cities has yet to get into peak color. The fall colors will go fast, espeically with the expected strong winds on Tuesday. Enjoy the fall color while you can! _______________________________________________________________________ Typical Peak Color Across the State According to the MN DNR, peak color typically arrives across the far northern part of the state in mid/late September, while folks in the Twin Cities see peak color around mid October. It's hard to believe, but the fall color is almost gone. _____________________________________________________________________________ How Does Weather Effect the Leaves? Did you know that weather has a big impact on the fall color? Weather conditions that are either too wet or too dry can lead to premature displays or even dull, muted color displays. The best weather would be a warm, wet summer that gives way to sunny, cool fall days. Read more below:

______________________________________________________________________________