Intermittent software issues were hampering the Metro Mobility service on Tuesday and officials say it's affecting their ability to schedule rides and complete trips on time.

In a statement on the Met Council website, officials urged customers who can to use other available transportation options to allow the service to provide rides to those who don't have other ways to get around.

"I know how very frustrating it must be for customers," said Met Council spokeswoman Bonnie Kollodge.

It was unclear when the service disruption began. Met Council officials say they are working around the clock to resolve the problem and will post updates on its website.

Metro Mobility is a service that provides door-to-door rides for those who are unable to use traditional buses or trains.

