The space created in the Galleria when Barnes & Noble moved to a smaller space is ready for its debut. New tenants including Soft Surroundings, Roe Wolfe, Exceler8, a relocated, expanded Starbucks, the restaurant Cov, and a Porsche pop-up are now open or opening next week.

Soft Surroundings offers women's apparel, home goods and cosmetics. Originating as catalog-only in 1999, the St. Louis-based retailer is bucking the trend and expanding into bricks and mortar in a big way. The Edina store is the chain's 59th, and the 16th store to open this year. Sixteen more are expected to open next year, according to Jim Manno, public relations manager for the apparel and home store. More than 35 percent of sales are now from stores. Total sales last year were approximately $275 million, Manno said.

Soft Surroundings came to the Twin Cities because of a large number of catalog customers in the Twin Cities area. JoEllen Price of Shorewood shopped at a preview Thursday evening. "The clothing is fresh and very middle-aged friendly," she said. "And it's priced down the middle."

Manno described the demographic as 40-plus women who want comfortable clothing. Every piece is rated on a softness scale of one to three, whether it's a Paris Faux Fur Throw or the Velvet Boyfriend Shirt.

Nearly all of the clothing and French-inspired home items are exclusive to Soft Sourroundings.Petites and plus sizes are available but offered mostly through the website.

Cov restaurant will open at 4 p.m. Monday, It's the second location for the great looking dining room that debuted in Wayzata in 2014. The Star Tribune described it as "Cape Cod by Lake Minnetonka." Expect no less from the Galleria.

Exceler8 electric bikes opens Saturday. It's an extension of its parent store in Excelsior.

A Porsche pop-up will open on Black Friday. Several vehicles will be on display including the 2018 Panamera 4S ($85,000+), Macan ($58,000+) and a 911 Targa 4 GTS ($139,900+). Models will change every month. The 2,000 square feet space next to Roe Wolfe boutique also shares Porsche's brand story via laser projection and graphics. "The Galleria's Porsche pop-up will give both browsers and serious car shoppers a unique opportunity to check out some of the most iconic automobiles on the planet," said Wendy Eisenberg, galleria's general manager in a statement.

Serious shoppers won't be able to buy or test drive a vehicle at the mall. That can be done at Carousel Motor Group in Golden Valley or Maplewood. The pop-up will be open through spring 2018.