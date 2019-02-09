People who spent excessive time on Facebook also made riskier decisions — performing as poorly in a famous psychological test as people dependent on substances such as cocaine or heroin.

Researchers at Michigan State University and Monash University in Australia gave 71 people the Iowa Gambling Task, which psychologists say identifies the differences in decisionmaking among healthy people and substance abusers. When playing the computer simulation of a card game, people who reported they overindulged in Facebook made big gambles at a higher rate — even when they saw that taking risks in the game always came with big punishments. They played the game the way drug addicts typically do, while people who reported less time on social media made better decisions.

This camp also reported feeling similar symptoms of dependence on social media similar to those who suffer from substance abuse — including feeling overly emotionally connected to the platforms, or letting them disrupt focus on work or other daily tasks.

“They’re constantly thinking about these platforms,” said the study’s lead author, Dar Meshi. “They’re losing sleep because they’re on social media.”

Meshi said his findings underscore the need for more research into dependence on technology. Though Facebook rarely gives exact figures on usage, in 2016 it said the average person spends about 50 minutes per day across Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.