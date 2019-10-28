Sinew of movement and music

With “Social Animals: Dancers and Music-Makers Creating Art Together in the Moment,” dance artist Erinn Liebhard finds the connective tissue between dance you watch and dance you dance. Taking place at Icehouse, a bar that’s both a music venue and a spot for dance parties, the show focuses on social dance of all kinds, with an emphasis on improvisation. The dancers — including Ozzy Dris, Maurice Fields, Crissy Tolson and Liebhard, bring a range of backgrounds — from hip-hop to swing to jazz and modern. They’ll riff with musicians throughout the evening for a night that ends in a dance party the audience is invited to join. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $13, 612-276-6523, icehousempls.com.)

Sheila regan