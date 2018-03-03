WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Serie A: Juventus at Lazio, noon Saturday, beIN. League leader Napoli has 10 consecutive victories, and now the gap between it and Juventus at the top is four points (though Juve has a game in hand). Winning at Lazio, currently in third place and dreaming of a spot in the Champions League, is necessary to keep pace.

– with only one loss all season – is still just four points back in the Spanish title race. If the visitors can pull off a remarkable upset, the Spanish title race will be well and truly on again.

Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City, 10 a.m. Sunday, NBCSN. With three losses in four games, Chelsea has fallen out of the English top four. Now it has to deal with a visit to the league’s best team. Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is under fire. A loss at City and he will be on the hot seat, despite his title win last season.

Serie A: Inter Milan at AC Milan, 1:40 p.m. Saturday, beIN. Inter went most of December and all of January without a league victory. Across town, everyone laughed at AC Milan when it appointed inexperienced former player Gennaro Gattuso as coach. But six victories in seven matches have AC Milan back in the potential top-six picture.