WEEKEND WATCH GUIDE

Serie A: Lazio at Juventus, 11 a.m. Saturday, ESPN2. Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t score in his first Serie A game for Juventus, but “the Old Lady” started its title defense off right, with a late comeback victory. Now, Ronaldo will have a chance to get that first Juve goal in front of his new home fans. Lazio is smarting after a home loss to Napoli to begin the season.

Premier League: Brighton and Hove at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Ch. 11. Liverpool is everyone’s pick to unseat Manchester City at the top of England. Last year for some reason, Liverpool was terrible against the bottom teams, dropping most of its points against the worst teams in the league. That has to stop if there’s going to be a title chase.

Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Dortmund, 11 a.m. Sunday, Ch. 9. The Bundesliga is back, and there’s plenty of intrigue among the top teams (OK, maybe not with Bayern Munich). At Dortmund, new manager Lucien Favre is in charge. He almost lost his first game, in the German FA Cup, to a second-division team.

MLS: Seattle at Portland, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, FS1. MLS’ best rivalry is the story of two teams going in different directions. Portland has lost three consecutive matches. Seattle has won six in a row. If the Sounders pull off another victory, they’ll jump into the playoff spots at the expense of, you guessed it, Portland. Expect a contentious postseason-type atmosphere.