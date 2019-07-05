SOCCER SUNDAY
Three international soccer events have played down to Sunday finals:
Women's World Cup
United States vs. Netherlands, 10 a.m., Ch. 9
Copa America
Brazil vs. Peru, 3 p.m., Telemundo or streamed on ESPN Plus
CONCACAF Gold Cup
United States vs. Mexico, 8 p.m.,FS1
