Five days before its lucrative “Victory Tour” arrives at Allianz Field, the World Cup-winning U.S. women’s national team will play the second of five tour games Thursday in Philadelphia without injured stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle.

Rapinoe and Morgan didn’t play in the tour’s opener, a 3-0 friendly victory over Ireland on Aug. 3 before 37,000 fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasedena.

USWNT coach Jill Ellis told reporters in Philadelphia that Morgan and Lavelle won’t play in the Thursday friendly against Portugal because they’re under concussion protocol. She also said Rapinoe is out because of an Achilles injury and Ali Krieger won’t play because of personal reasons.

Tuesday’s 7 p.m. game at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC, will be televised on ESPN2 and will be on the ESPN app as well.

The team will hold a one-hour Monday training session at Allianz Field that starts at 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Enter through the stadium’s Northeast Gate.

Minnesota United season ticket members and fans on its wait list received ticketing priority and 19,400-seat virtually sold out before tickets went on sale to the public. As of Wednesday afternoon, two tickets were for sale face value on Ticketmaster from $100 for roof-deck general admission and $135 for second-level sideline seats each to $625 each for two seats field level between the two teams’ benches.

Tickets on the secondary market were listed ranging from $83 for two seats to more than $1,000 per pair.

Allianz Field is the only venue among the five cities on the team’s tour that is a soccer-specific stadium. The Rose Bowl, Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, Chicago’s Soldier Field and Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium all are American football stadium that seat 65,000 people or more.

Face value tickets for the U.S.-Korea Republic games in Charlotte and Chicago in October start at $35 and $38, respectively.

The U.S. Women’s National Team is the most successful in international women’s soccer. It won its fourth World Cup in July, beating Netherlands 2-0 in the final in France.