So Long Summer Temps. Cool and Damp Week Ahead

According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.
"Living in a world of pristine beaches and towering castles, it’s easy to forget that people from halfway around the world travel to our backyard to see the views we often take for granted. Some of the best foliage is right here in the U.S., and the autumnal scenery that photographers capture for postcards is something we can see on a leisurely drive just a few hours outside the city. Taking a weekend trip to see the fall leaves can yield some of the best sights you’ll see all year. If you’d like to actually enjoy the views, instead of squinting at Google Maps in the driver’s seat, taking a foliage train trip could be the perfect solution. Whether you’re on a solo leaf-peeping excursion or have your children in tow, the train does all the work for you. The train is your chauffeur, your tour guide, and your GPS. You don’t have to plan a route, keep your eyes on the road, or even remember to pack snacks. All you have to do is sip on your to-go cup of steaming hot cider or pumpkin spice coffee, sit back, and enjoy the ride."
"How does the weather affect our mental health?"
"There's a difference between SAD and simply feeling 'groggy' when summer ends. After temperatures in the late 30s were reached around the UK in July and August, the beginning of September has seen greyer skies, rain and conditions resuming to the cooler high teens and early 20s. But can the end of summer cause a change in mood? Below, we explore the relationship between the weather and how it makes us feel. The link between extreme weather, stress and mental health. According to Dr Paul McLaren, the medical director at the Priory's Hayes Grove Hospital, collective melancholy is not an isolated phenomenon. Some patients with existing mental health conditions sometimes report their symptoms either worsening or improving because of the climate. This is likely to be because extremes of weather can be very stressful and "stress can trigger mental illness", Dr McLaren explains. "It is much more stressful travelling home from work in an underground train when the temperature is 36 degrees than 16 degrees," for example. Stress is also understood to exacerbate a whole host of existing mental health conditions including depression, anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder."
Seasonal Allergies... SNIFF SNIFF
"How Are Fall Allergies Different From Spring Allergies? Season Changes Can Bring New Symptoms"
"When temperatures drop and summer weather fades into autumn chill, there are certain things we all love: snuggly sweaters, hot cocoa, the smell of indoor fires. And there are others that, well, a lot of us could live without. Fall, like spring, is a prime season for allergies, and it can be hellish for people who are sensitive to hayfever. But fall and spring allergies are different in certain ways, and knowing how those differences play out can mean you're fully armed to deal when the sniffles begin. Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist/immunologist with the Allergy & Asthma Network, tells Bustle, "Fall and spring allergies are very similar in terms of symptoms. They both cause coughing, wheezing, nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, and itchy watery eyes. The main difference is the type of pollen." If you get hay fever, you're part of the 40 percent of allergy-havers with a pollen sensitivity. The big distinction between the seasons, Dr. Parikh says, is in the pollen allergens themselves, the elements that become airborne and irritate the airways of people with sensitivities."
US Drought Monitor - Minnesota
According to the US Drought Monitor, parts of northwestern Minnesota are still considered to be moderate to now severe drought. However, note that only a little more than 8% of the region is considered to be in a moderate drought, which is up from nearly 7% last week. Also, the amount of severe drought is only 0.27%, which is pretty low. Abnormally dry conditions have expanded from 27% last week to 33% this week. The good news is that the next several days will likely see decent rainfall chances, so this could hlep mitigate some of the dry weather there.
Weather Outlook
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Was it hot enough for you this weekend? Uffda! Highs in the Twin Cities warmed into the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday making it the 19th and 20th time that we've hit 90 degrees or warmer this summer (average is about 11 days).
Our overachieving summer-like weather comes to an end this week as highs drop into the 60s and 70s across the state. Waves of heavy rain could be responsible for quick dashes across grocery store parking lots or into the office this week. Some of the latest model runs are suggesting anywhere from 1 to 4 inches across the southern half of the state through the end of the week.
Meanwhile, heavy rain from Hurricane Florence will slowly taper across the Carolinas with some near Wilmington and New Bern, North Carolina seeing as much as 30 to near 40 inches! Unreal. Keep in mind that 88 percent of all hurricane related fatalities are due to WATER (flooding and storm surge).
Enjoy the last few days of summer, fall arrives Saturday and the Full Harvest Moon is next Monday. Where's my Pumpkin Spice Latte?
Extended Forecast
MONDAY: Chance of PM rumbles, not as warm. Winds: NNE 5-10. High: 78.
MONDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms. Winds: NE 5. Low: 61.
TUESDAY: Cooler. Few showers possible. Winds: NNE 5-10. High: 74.
WEDNESDAY: Widely scattered showers & storms develop. Winds: ENE 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 70.
THURSDAY: Wet. Scattered T-storms likely. Winds: NNW 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 70.
FRIDAY: Damp start. Gradual clearing. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 53. High: 67.
SATURDAY: Sunnier start. Isolated shower late. Winds: S 10-20. Wake-up: 52. High: 70.
SUNDAY: Spotty PM showers possible. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 57. High: 70.
This Day in Weather History
September 17th
2006: A rapidly forming tornado hits Rogers just before 10pm, causing one fatality.
1992: New Market receives nearly a foot of rain. A bridge collapses during a flood in northern Le Sueur County.
1955: An F1 tornado touches down in Mille Lacs and Kanabec Counties, causing 1 fatality and $500,000 in damages.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
September 17th
Average High: 71F (Record: 96F set in 1895)
Average Low: 52F (Record: 34F set in 1943)
Record Rainfall: 2.37" set in 2015
Record Snowfall: NONE
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
September 17th
Sunrise: 6:54am
Sunset: 7:20pm
Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 26 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 5 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 3 hours and 11 Minutes
Moon Phase for September 17th at Midnight
1.3 Days Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"It’s one of the neatest tricks in all the heavens … Orion’s Belt points to Sirius in the constellation Canis Major the Greater Dog. Sirius is the brightest star in the nighttime sky. It’s up before dawn now but will be shifting into the evening sky as the months pass. Orion is found in the predawn morning sky every September. Sirius is Dog Star and brightest star. Yes, you can find Orion. If you go outside and look south to southeast before dawn now, you’ll notice Orion’s Belt, which consists of a short, straight row of medium-bright stars. Just draw a line through Orion’s Belt and extend that line toward the horizon. You’ll easily spot Sirius, the sky’s brightest star. Sirius is in the constellation Canis Major the Greater Dog. It’s often called the Dog Star. Three planets (Venus, Mars and Jupiter) shine more brilliantly than Sirius but it’s not likely that you’ll mistake any planet for Sirius in the September 2018 morning sky. At northerly latitudes, all these planets set before Sirius even rises. In the Southern Hemisphere, Mars sets after Sirius rises, but the two are in completely different places on the sky’s dome. Once again, use Orion’s Belt to locate Sirius in the southeast sky."
Praedictix Briefing: Sunday morning, September 16th, 2018
- Florence has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression as of Sunday morning, containing sustained winds of 35 mph. The good news is that this system has picked up some forward momentum, now moving to west at 8 mph. Even though Florence has weakened into a tropical depression, it still poses an extreme heavy rain and flood threat across the Mid-Atlantic over the next couple days.
- Over 30” of rain has fallen in parts of North Carolina, leading to numerous reports of flash flooding. It is likely that the North Carolina tropical system rainfall record (set back in Hurricane Floyd) has been shattered.
- Due to high water over 500 people have been rescued in New Bern and Jacksonville, NC. Meanwhile, sadly, at least 11 people have died due to Florence.
- Numerous roads across the Carolinas are closed due to flooding this morning. This includes I-95 from north of Fayetteville to U.S. 64 and I-40 between Wilmington and I-95.
- Florence will gain additional forward speed today while turning to the northwest, eventually accelerating north and northeast early in the week.
- However, the extreme rain and flash flood threat will continue to impact the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic through early in the week. By the time the rain ends across parts of eastern North Carolina some areas could see up to 40” of rain.
- This rain is leading to major to extreme river flooding, and some areas could see record flooding.
Florence As Of Sunday Morning. Florence has weakened into a Tropical Depression as of Sundaymorning across South Carolina, but the system will remain a major flooding issue over the next several days. The good news is that it is gaining some forward speed this morning. As of the 5 AM ET update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Florence was moving to the west at 8 mph, sitting 20 miles southwest of Columbia, SC. Florence had sustained winds of 35 mph.
Slow Moving System. This graphic shows the position of Florence at each NHC update over the past several days. Florence has only moved approximately 230 miles from where it made landfall Fridaymorning to where it is this morning. This is why we have multiple rounds of heavy rain impacting the same areas, leading to extensive flooding across the region.
Over Two And A Half Feet Of Rain. Once of the most concerning aspects of Florence was the heavy rain threat. Florence has dumped over two feet of rain on parts of the Carolinas since Thursday, leading to the high impact event that is ongoing. Here’s a list of top rainfall totals so far from Florence:
...NORTH CAROLINA...
SWANSBORO 1.4 N 30.59
HOFMANN RAWS 25.87
NEWPORT/MOREHEAD CITY NWS WFO 25.20
EMERALD ISLE 0.2 ENE 23.66
CROATAN RAWS 20.98
ELIZABETHTOWN 6.2 NW 20.17
TRENTON
CEDAR POINT 0.9 WSW 19.25 !
MAYSVILL 3.4 SSW 18.50
MT. OLIVE 0.4 NW 16.80
JACKSONVILLE 1 WNW 16.13
KINSTON 6 SW 16.01
SANDY RUN RAWS 15.83
TRENT WOODS 1.3 SSE 15.57
PINK HILL 2.5 NE 14.18
WILMINGTON WFO &n! bsp; ! ; 13.82
BURGAW 5.1 SE 12.10
STONEWALL 3 SSE 11.90
WALLACE 3 E 11.87
GOLDSBORO 5 NW 11.86
HAWS RUN 3N 10.86
SUPPLY 4 NNW 10.26
...SOUTH CAROLINA...
CONWAY W6KRP 9.90
CONWAY HADS 8.38
BUCK CREEK NEAR LONGS 1 NE 8.36
MYRTLE BEACH CWOP 7.61
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH (KCRE) 6.89
MYRTLE BEACH AIRPORT (KMYR) 6.74
JAMESTOWN
LIMERICK 1 NNW RAWS 3.45 &nb! sp;
MCBEE
JEFFERSON 6 E 2.99
SOUTH SANTEE 3 ESE 2.99
If any of the top three rainfall reports from North Carolina verifies, Florence would hold the record for most rainfall from a tropical system for the state. That currently is held by Hurricane Floyd in 1999 which brought 24.06” near Southport.
Ongoing Flash Flooding. Due to the extreme rain from Florence, numerous Flash Flood and River Flood Warnings continue to be in place across parts of the Carolinas this morning. A Flash Flood Emergency is also in effect for Sampson County in North Carolina until 9:45 AM. The statement from the National Weather Service said:
At 333 AM EDT, local law enforcement officials reported four high water rescues currently in Clinton and Turkey. Up to 20" of rainfall has fallen since Hurricane Florence made landfall. Travel along Interstate 40 east of Interstate 95 all the way to the North Carolina coast is strongly discouraged. Flash flooding is occurring now!
Roads Closed Across The Region. Due to flooding (or even the potential of flooding) across the Carolinas, numerous roads have had to close. Authorities are asking people to stay off the roads and to avoid traveling through North Carolina. In North Carolina, I-95 from north of Fayetteville to U.S. 64 is closed as well as I-40 between Wilmington and I-95. Local DOT offices have the latest on road closures:
- North Carolina: https://tims.ncdot.gov/tims/
- South Carolina: https://www.scdot.org/travel/
stormResources.aspx
Florence Track. Florence is expected to gain forward speed today while turning to the northwest, eventually accelerating north and northeast early in the week. On this track, what is left of Florence will move across eastern Kentucky Monday and across parts of the Northeast Tuesday. The main threat with Florence through early in the week will be heavy rain.
Additional Heavy Rain. Even though Florence continues to weaken, the heavy rain threat is not over. An additional 4-10” of rain is possible over the next couple days across parts of the Carolinas and Virginia, meaning some of the areas hardest hit in eastern North Carolina will see overall rain totals of 30-40”. This additional rain will cause new flash flooding and worsen ongoing flooding. Running down potential rainfall totals (via NHC):
Central and western North Carolina into far southwest Virginia... An additional 5 to 10 inches, with storm total accumulations of 15 to 20 inches in western North Carolina. These rainfall amounts will produce catastrophic flash flooding, prolonged significant river flooding, and an elevated risk for landslides in western North Carolina and far southwest Virginia.
Southern North Carolina into Northern South Carolina... An additional 4 to 6 inches, isolated 8 inches. This rainfall will result in additional flash flooding while also exacerbating the river flooding. Storm total accumulations of 30 to 40 inches in southeast North Carolina.
West-central Virginia, north of Roanoke and west of Charlottesville... 2 to 4 inches, isolated 6 inches. This rainfall will result in flash flooding and potentially lead to some river flooding.
Flood Concerns. Numerous Flash Flood Watches remain in effect across parts of the Carolinas and Virginia due to the heavy rain potential associated with Florence. Devastating flooding will continue to be possible in these areas covered by Flash Flood Watches, including across western North Carolina into southern Virginia today and Monday.
Flood Potential. The Excessive Rain product helps show where the heavy rain and flood threat will be focused over the next several days. Today the greatest threat exists across parts of the Carolinas into the Virginia Appalachian Mountains. Monday the greatest threat is from the Virginia Blue Ridge to the crest of the Central Appalachians. Tuesday the greatest threat moves into parts of New England.
Record River Flooding Possible. Due to the extreme rainfall across the Carolinas and into parts of Virginia, major to extreme river flooding will continue be possible over the next several days. In some areas, this river flooding could rival Hurricane Matthew from 2016 or Hurricane Floyd from 1999.
N.E. Cape Fear River near Chinquapin, NC. This is just one of the numerous rivers across the region that will see major flooding over the next several days. Earlier today the N.E. Cape Fear River near Chinquapin, NC, surpassed its all-time record set back in 1999 due to Hurricane Floyd. The river is expected to crest at 28.2 feet Monday, but it'll take until Thursday to drop below the previous record level. That means that the river will remain in major flood stage through at least the end of the week.
Wind Advisory. With what is left of Florence still situated over parts of the Mid-Atlantic, some gusty winds can still be expected from this system. At times winds could gust up to 50 mph. These strong winds, in combination with the wet soil, could help to bring trees down. Due to this, Wind Advisories are in effect through the evening hours.
D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix
Tropical Climatology
According to NOAA, the average peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is on September 10th. Note that on average, things are still pretty active through the 2nd half of September into October.
2018 Lightning Fatalities - EIGHTEEN
Did you know that lightning ranks as one of the top weather related killers in the U.S.? An average of nearly 50 people are killed each year in the United States and so far this year, 18 people have died from lightning; 14 have been males and only 4 have been females. Interestingly, from 2008-2017, 234 males have died, while only 65 females have died.
PRELIMINARY Tornado Count This Year
According to NOAAs SPC, the PRELIMINARY tornado count across the US this year stands at 813 (through September 15th). Note that this is less than the last couple of years, but more than what we had in 2013. Keep in mind that the short-term average (2005-2015) suggests an average of more than 1,212 tornadoes.
Here's the average number of tornadoes during the month of September by state. Florida sees the most with 8, while Minnesota averages only 2 tornadoes.
1.) Heavy rain across portions of the Central Plains, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Great Lakes, the Upper Mississippi Valley, and the Northern Plains, Wed-Thu, Sep 19-Sep 20.
2.) Heavy rain across portions of the Northeast, the Central Appalachians, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southern Appalachians, the Southeast, the Great Lakes, and the Ohio Valley, Mon-Tue, Sep 17-Sep 18.
3.) Flooding possible across portions of the Central Appalachians, the Tennessee Valley, the Mid-Atlantic, the Southern Appalachians, the Southeast, and the Southern Plains.
4.) Flooding occurring or imminent across portions of the Southern Plains, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Mid-Atlantic, the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Southeast, and the Great Lakes.
5.) Flooding likely across portions of the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic.
6.) Slight risk of much below normal temperatures for portions of the Great Lakes, the Upper Mississippi Valley, and the Northern Plains, Sat-Sun, Sep 22-Sep 23.
7.) Slight risk of heavy precipitation for portions of the Southeast, the Lower Mississippi Valley, and the Southern Plains, Sat-Mon, Sep 22-Sep 24.
8.) Severe Drought across the Central Plains, the Central Rockies, the Lower Mississippi Valley, the Central Great Basin, the Northern Plains, the Southern Plains, Hawaii, the Northern Great Basin, the Southern Rockies, the Middle Mississippi Valley, the Northeast, California, the Northern Rockies, the Upper Mississippi Valley, the Pacific Northwest, and the Southwest.
Temperature Anomaly on Sunday
The temperature anomaly across North America on Sunday showed well above average temps across much of the nation and especially across the northern tier of the nation. However, cooler than average temps were found across the West Coast and much of Canada.
Temperature Trend
Here's the temperature anomaly as we into the 3rd week of September suggests much warmer than average temps hanging on across the Central US. However, cooler than average temps will start sliding into the High Plains.
8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, September 24th - 30th will be warmer than average across much of the nation, while, slightly cooler than average temps will be found in the Northern tier of the nation and the West Coast.
Weather Outlook Ahead
The weather loop below looks still very active in the Eastern US with the remnants of Florence moving through. Areas of heavy rain will continue through Tuesday before finally subsiding. Meanwhile, Areas of heavy rain will start moving into the Midwest and the Great Lakes over the next several days, which could lead to areas of flooding.
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7-day precipitation outlook suggests areas of very heavy rain finally subsiding by Wednesday across the Eastern US. However, remnants of Florence will still be responsible for several inches of rain from the Carolinas to the Northeast. Meanwhile, several inches of rain will fall across the Upper Midwest and into the Great Lakes over the week ahead as several waves of rain move through.
Here is the national drought map from September 4th, which shows extreme and exceptional drought conditions across much of the Four-Corners region and for a few areas in the Central and Southern Plains. The good news is that several locations in the Central and Southern US have had some fairly good rains over the recent days/week and there is more on the way so some improvement is being seen there.
"How to Track Hurricanes Like a True Weather Geek"
"Hurricane season is in full swing, and the Atlantic is raging. If you live on the coast, you owe it to yourself to pay attention to what storms are out there, where they’re headed, and what the impacts could be. Whether you’re new to hurricane watching or a weather geek, Earther has you covered. These are the definitive sources and handy tools to have at your disposal to know what’s going on when the tropics get roaring, as well as where to find the most jaw-dropping images of nature’s cyclonic terrors. National Hurricane Center The National Hurricane Center is the gold standard one-stop shop for information on specific storms, from when they have a chance of forming up to where they’ll come ashore. There are maps, there are words, there are technical discussions, there are lay people discussions. There is A Lot, but it’s all relevant if you’re in the path of a hurricane or tropical storm, so bookmark it."
"How meteorologists predict the next big hurricane"
"Hurricane Florence is heading toward the U.S. coast, right at the height of hurricane season. Hurricanes can cause immense damage due to the winds, waves and rain, not to mention the chaos as the general population prepares for severe weather. The latter is getting more relevant, as the monetary damage from disasters is trending up. The growing coastal population and infrastructure, as well as rising sea level, likely contribute to this increase in costs of damage. This makes it all the more imperative to get early and accurate forecasts out to the public, something researchers like us are actively contributing to. Making predictions Hurricane forecasts have traditionally focused on predicting a storm’s track and intensity. The track and size of the storm determine which areas may be hit. To do so, forecasters use models – essentially software programs, often run on large computers."
"Why hurricanes are doing more damage: It’s not the storms. It’s us."
"Three catastrophic hurricanes made U.S. landfall within 30 days of each other last year, causing more than $250 billion in losses. By the time the winds died down and the floodwaters receded, Harvey, Irma and Maria were three of the five most destructive hurricanes in U.S. history – and 2017 was the costliest hurricane season ever. But despite that exceptional cluster of storms, it's not that hurricanes are getting stronger or more frequent that's making them more expensive. It's that there's more in the way for the storms to destroy. As Hurricane Florence takes aim at the Carolinas this week, emergency management officials, meteorologists and insurance companies are looking as much at what's in its path as they are the strength of the storm itself. "The damage trend is obviously through-the-roof up, but most of that trend is due to population growth along the coastline," said Phil Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University. "There's just more people in harm's way, unfortunately. And not only are there more people, but we’re more affluent than our parents were."
"Why some people never evacuate during a hurricane, according to a psychologist"
"The dire forecast for Hurricane Florence has prompted mandatory evacuation orders for more than a million people. Yet some will ignore the orders. Hurricane Florence is a powerful storm that’s expected to lash the Carolinas for days, bringing coastal flooding, high winds, and, most concerning of all, an extraordinary amount of rain. “It cannot be emphasized enough that the most serious hazard associated with slow-moving Florence is extremely heavy rainfall, which will cause disastrous flooding that will be spreading inland through the weekend,” the National Hurricane Center warned Friday morning. Floodwaters are already rising throughout the region, and as more rain comes, they’ll only get higher. Due to the severity of the forecast, more than 1.4 million people were told they must evacuate from the shorelines of North and South Carolina, as well as parts of Virginia. “This is not a storm that you need to try to ride out,” North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters Tuesday. “It’s historic and maybe once in a lifetime.” But it was inevitable: Some people have refused to leave, even people who have been issued mandatory evacuation orders. Though the evacuations are “mandatory,” it doesn’t mean police will be going door to door forcing people out."
"Here's Why You Should Always Close the Interior Doors in Your Home Before a Hurricane"
"This tip could ensure that your roof stays intact. There's no such thing as being overly prepared when you know a natural disaster is headed your way. Especially when a hurricane is quickly approaching, preparedness is key to staying safe. Whether you evacuate or decide to wait it out at home, there's an important way to protect your home from damage during a hurricane that you may not know about. After rigorous wind testing, the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety is recommending that homeowners make sure to close all interior doors, as well as all windows and exterior doors. This may sound like simple advice, but when a storm like Hurricane Irma brings strong winds, homes are under extreme pressure. When wind enters through any open door or window, it can create even more pressure on the roof. Essentially, the pressure in your home builds like the air in a balloon, which can eventually cause your roof to cave in and allow water into your house, according to IBHS."
