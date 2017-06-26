The opportunities for major backups on Interstate 94 in downtown Minneapolis were present Monday morning, but traffic continued to flow smoothly during the first morning commute with the Lowry Hill Tunnel reduced to two lanes in each direction.

"It's good, we've been trying to get the word out for weeks and it looks like people are avoiding it," said MnDOT spokesman David Aeikens.

At 7:15 am. as the peak of the morning rush hour looms, minor backups were reported on eastbound 94 between Hwy. 55 and the tunnel. Eastbound 94 shrinks down to one lane at Hwy. 55 to allow traffic to enter from eastbound 394. But that has not crippled the traffic flow as many expected.

"If people are taking another route today, I'd take it again (tomorrow)," Aeikens said. He worried that if people heard traffic moved well today, they might return to their normal route.

Even traffic on northbound 35W into downtown Minneapolis was moving well during the early portion of the rush hour, despite the flyover ramp to westbound 94 near the downtown exits being closed.

The biggest problems Monday morning were a few semitrailer trucks driving through the tunnel. Large trucks have been banned from the tunnel during the massive $46 million construction project in which traffic is sharing one side of the tunnel for the next 70 days.

On Monday, motorists had two lanes in each direction inside the tunnel, sharing the eastbound side with 10-foot wide lanes and a concrete barrier separating traffic. Later this summer, traffic will be switched to the westbound lanes.

With a good start, Aeikens did warn that "there is still time left in the rush hour."