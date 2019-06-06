Snuffy’s Malt Shop in St. Paul is closing, but the chain’s other locations will remain open.

The 35-year-old restaurant known for its thick, rich malts, golden fries and burgers will close July 25. Dana Bach, vice president of marketing for the 1950s-style diner restaurants, attributed the closing to rising rent and property tax and compliance issues with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

However, she hopes the malt shop will return to St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood in the future. The current location is at 244 S. Cleveland Ave.

Still open are the Snuffy’s locations in Edina and Minnetonka, plus the one on 96th Street in Bloomington that opened earlier this year. A Roseville location was purchased by another company and renamed the Original Malt Shop in 2016.

Author Jeff Hagen included Snuffy’s in his 2004 book “Searching for the Holy Grill,” in which he picked the best burger joints in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Snuffy’s was founded by restaurateur Mike Mueller. He bought his first restaurant, Hoagies in Minneapolis, when he was 25, despite having no experience running one.