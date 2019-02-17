Snowy Sunday in Southern Minnesota

Looks at Feels Like Winter...
I had a chance to get up north over the weekend and wow is there a lot of snow in Central Minnesota. People that love outdoor winter sports are sure enjoying their time now!
Sunday Weather Outlook
Here's a look at high temps across the state on Sunday, which suggests temps running nearly -5F to -15F below with readings in the 10s and 20s. Sunday will also be a snowy day across the southern half of the state, especially along and south of the Minnesota River Valley.
4th Snowiest February on Record (So Far...)
Great Lakes Ice Coverage
According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 65% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last few weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 8th) was sitting at nearly 49% ice coverage, which is just slightly below the long-term average of 55%.
Temperature Anomalies
Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Saturday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Central and Western US and across the western half of Canada. However, warmer than average temps will still be found acros southern Texas and the Southeastern US.
Ice Safety Reminder
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas
Happy Sunday and happy National Random Acts of Kindness Day. Yes, there's a day for that! I'm glad it may snow again today, so I can pay it forward to whichever one of my shovel-happy neighbors bailed me out the other day. Thank you!
I'm not sure if Mother Nature is being kind or cruel this month, but outdoor winter enthusiasts are sure having fun! A cool foot of snow on the ground across the Twin Cities has sledders, skiers and snowmobilers in a February frenzy!
MSP has seen 22.2 inches of snow this month (4th snowiest February on record ) and we're a little more than 4 inches away from the snowiest spot (26.5 inches set in 1962). Not sure about you, but I'm rooting for a record, why not?
A storm system will slide across southern MN today with 3 to 6 inch totals possible by tonight. The metro may get another light coating, but nothing major. Our weather pattern remains active with another snow chance midweek across southern Minnesota.
Now, shovels at the ready and remember to swish and flick. Ready? 'Wingardium Leviosa!'
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Coating of snow, heavier south. Winds: NNE 5-10. High: 22.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Lingering light snow. Winds: NNE 5-10. Low: 10.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Passing flurry? Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 20.
TUESDAY: Brighter skies. Snow chance overnight. Winds: SW 5. Wake-up: -1. High: 15.
WEDNESDAY: A few inches of snow in southern MN. Winds: SSE 5-10. Wake-up: 6. High: 25.
THURSDAY: Thinning clouds. Quieter. Winds: WSW 5-10. Wake-up: 11. High: 25.
FRIDAY: Light PM snow chance. Winds: SSE 5-10. Wake-up: 10. High: 28.
SATURDAY: Snow mix with rain in southern MN. Winds: ENE 10-20. Wake-up: 18. High: 33.
This Day in Weather History
February 17th
1981: Warm weather continues across Minnesota with a record high of 55 in the Twin Cities. Crocuses were blooming.
1894: The Minneapolis Weather Bureau journal notes: 'Sleighing is very poor, about half of the vehicles are on wheels'.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 17th
Average High: 30F (Record: 63F set in 2017)
Average Low: 14F (Record: -20F set in 1936)
Record Rainfall: 0.32" set in 2014
Record Snowfall: 4.9" set in 2014
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 17th
Sunrise: 7:11am
Sunset: 5:44pm
Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 33 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 57 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~1 hour and 47 minutes
Moon Phase for February 17th at Midnight
1.4 Days Until Full "Snow" Moon
"Feb. 19: Full Snow Moon 9:54 a.m. CST. Usually the heaviest snows fall in this month. Hunting becomes very difficult, and hence to some tribes this was known as the Full Hunger Moon.The moon will also arrive at perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit, less than 7 hours earlier at 4 a.m. EST at a distance of 221,681 miles (356,761 kilometers) from Earth. So this is the largest full moon of 2019. (A full moon that takes place during perigee is sometimes known as a supermoon.) Very high ocean tides can be expected during the next two or three days, thanks to the coincidence of perigee with the full moon."
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"Around mid-February 2019, get up before sunrise to view the dazzling planet Venus and much fainter planet Saturn near each other in the east before sunup. February 18 is the date of their actual conjunction, but they’re noticeable already, low in the dawn sky. Also, they lie beneath another planet, very bright Jupiter. Want to know more precisely when dawn’s first light (or the beginning of astronomical twilight) comes for your location? Click here and remember to check on the astronomical twilight box. At their conjunction on Monday, the 18th, Venus will pass 1.1 degrees north of Saturn (about the width of your little finger at an arm’s length). Have binoculars or a low-powered telescope? These two worlds are so close together on the sky’s dome that they’ll fit inside a single field of view."
7 Day Precipitation Potential
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation forecast shows heavy precipitation across the Tenessee Valley and Gulf Coast States, which will likely lead to areas of flooding. There will also be areas of heavy precipitation that will develop in the Southwest.
