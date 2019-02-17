Snowy Sunday in Southern Minnesota

Looks at Feels Like Winter...

I had a chance to get up north over the weekend and wow is there a lot of snow in Central Minnesota. People that love outdoor winter sports are sure enjoying their time now!

More Snow on the Way Sunday Another snow event will impact parts of southern MN on Sunday, mainly along and south of the Minnesota River Valley. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from 9PM Saturday to midnight Sunday night for the potential of 3" to 6" of snow. ...ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED OVER SOUTHWESTERN AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... Accumulating snow is expected tonight through Sunday evening for southwestern and southern Minnesota. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches can be expected along and south of a line from Appleton to Redwood Falls to New Ulm to Owatonna, with the highest amounts around the Interstate 90 corridor. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas. Plan on hazardous travel conditions, including slippery roads and low visibilities. Use extra caution while traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT THRU MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches expected, highest around the Interstate 90 corridor. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to midnight CST Sunday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions. ___________________________________________________________________________ Sunday Weather Outlook Here's the weather outlook from late Saturday night to early AM Monday. Note that areas of snow will spread across southern MN through much of the day Sunday with a few lingering flurries Monday morning. __________________________________________________________________________ Sunday Snowfall Potential Here's the snowfall potential through early AM Monday, which suggests anywhere from 1" to 6" across the southern half of the state. Note that the Twin Cities will likely see very little, but folks along and south of the Minnesota River Valley could see a plowable 3" to 6" swath there. ______________________________________________________________________________ Sunday Weather Outlook Here's a look at high temps across the state on Sunday, which suggests temps running nearly -5F to -15F below with readings in the 10s and 20s. Sunday will also be a snowy day across the southern half of the state, especially along and south of the Minnesota River Valley. _______________________________________________________________________________ 4th Snowiest February on Record (So Far...)

Prior to Sunday's snow, the official February snowfall at the MSP Airport was 22.2", which is good enough for the 4th snowiest February on record! Note that the top spot is 26.5" (set in 1962), so if we pick up a little more than 4" of additional snow this month, we'll have a new record!

______________________________________________________________________________

Current Snow Depth

Here's the snow depth across the region from Wednesday, February 15th, which suggested that there was still about a foot or more of snow on the ground across much of the region. Note that in Duluth and around the shores of Lake Superior, there is more than 2ft. of snow on the ground! By the way, there was 14" of snow depth at the Twin Cities airport earlier this, which was officially the greatest amount of snow on the ground since March of 2014, nearly 5 years ago. I had several questions regarding the April Blizzard of 2018 and how much snow we had on the ground then. Well, the greatest MSP SNOW DEPTH (snow on the ground) during that event was 11".

____________________________________________________________________________

Snowfall Season To Date (Since July 1st, 2018)

Here's how much snow we've had this season across the region and thanks to a very active February (so far), we've now gotten back to above average snow levels in most locations, including the Twin Cities, which is nearly 2" above average.

______________________________________________________________________________

Temperature Outlook

Here's the temperature outlook through the end of February and into early March, which suggests temperatures hovering in the 10s and 20s through most of next week. Keep in mind that the average high at the end of February is around 34F, so with temps as cool as they could be, it appears that we will still be running below average in the temp department. There may be a brief thaw for a few days around next weekend, but the extended outlook as we approach early March shows below normal temps again.

_________________________________________________________________________ Great Lakes Ice Coverage

According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 65% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last few weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 8th) was sitting at nearly 49% ice coverage, which is just slightly below the long-term average of 55%.

____________________________________________________________________________

"The science behind the polar vortex"

"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "

____________________________________________________________________

Temperature Anomalies

Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Saturday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Central and Western US and across the western half of Canada. However, warmer than average temps will still be found acros southern Texas and the Southeastern US.

_________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Here's the temp anomaly outlook from across the nation as we head through the first half of next week. This model suggests much colder than average temps continuing across the Western half of the country and also across the Upper Midwest. Meanwhile, warmer than average temps will still lingering across the Southeatern US. ____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from February 23rd - March 1st suggests colder than average temperatures continuing across much of the central and western half of the country. Meanwhile, folks in the southeastern part of the country will continue warmer than average temps.

___________________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________________

Spring Leaf Anomaly Here's an interesting map for folks that may be sick of winter. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas. _______________________________________________________________________ Ice Safety Reminder

Recent mild December weather has made for fairly unsafe ice condtions across parts of the state. The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!



________________________________________________________________________

Snowy Sunday in Southern Minnesota

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas

Happy Sunday and happy National Random Acts of Kindness Day. Yes, there's a day for that! I'm glad it may snow again today, so I can pay it forward to whichever one of my shovel-happy neighbors bailed me out the other day. Thank you! I'm not sure if Mother Nature is being kind or cruel this month, but outdoor winter enthusiasts are sure having fun! A cool foot of snow on the ground across the Twin Cities has sledders, skiers and snowmobilers in a February frenzy! MSP has seen 22.2 inches of snow this month (4th snowiest February on record ) and we're a little more than 4 inches away from the snowiest spot (26.5 inches set in 1962). Not sure about you, but I'm rooting for a record, why not? A storm system will slide across southern MN today with 3 to 6 inch totals possible by tonight. The metro may get another light coating, but nothing major. Our weather pattern remains active with another snow chance midweek across southern Minnesota. Now, shovels at the ready and remember to swish and flick. Ready? 'Wingardium Leviosa!'

_____________________________________________