Happy National Minnesota Day

Did you know that Minnesota had its own National day? Neither did I. Well, here's to you Minnesota!

"On March 1, the Land of 10,000 Lakes is recognized on National Minnesota Day. The 32nd state to join the union shares its northern border with Canada. Angle Township on the north edge of Lake of the Woods makes Minnesota the northernmost state of the continental forty-eight. Also known as the Gopher State, it extends along the northern shore of Lake Superior. Dakota Sioux and Ojibwa, Menominee, and other tribes populated the area when the first Europeans began to explore and later settle the area. Fur trading in the densely wooded territory led to French treaties in the late 17th century. The Mississippi River divides a portion of the state; its source is Lake Itasca. This natural boundary also divided the region when the Treaty of Paris determined United States’ western border after the Revolutionary War. Minnesota would not become whole until 1836 when it became part of the Wisconsin Territory, 33 years following the Louisana Purchase. The state capital of St. Paul, once called Pig’s Eye Landing, was founded in 1838 along the Mississippi River and was named the territorial capital in 1849. Minnesota became the 32nd state in 1858."

Snowiest February and 4th Snowiest Month on Record!!

According to the National Weather Service, the total snowfall at the MSP Airport was 39.0", which not only crushed the previous snowiest February on record of 26.5" set in 1962, but it was also the 4th snowiest MONTH in recorded history! If this would've been a leap year, we certainly would've been able to crack the 40" mark with the additional snow expected on Friday. However, Friday's snow will go into the March 2019 books.
 
Minneapolis February Snowfall By Day
 
Here's the daily snowfall data for Minneapolis during the month of February (minus the 27th & 28th). Interestingly, 13 days this month had measureable snowfall (0.1" or more) and there were 3 days this month with daily snowfall records (7th, 10th and 12th).
 
More Snow Friday

March will come in like a lion today as another batch of snow drifts across the state. There will be more accumulations and your commutes times will likely be slowed once again.


Snowfall Potential

"Another round of snow will develop late tonight in southwest and west central Minnesota. This area of light snow will spread across the remainder of southern and central Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin Friday morning. The snow will begin to taper off in the afternoon, with most of the snow ending by early Friday evening. By the time the snow ends, most areas will receive between 3 and 4 inches."

Snow Depth

Take a look at the snow depth report from Thursday morning showed significant snowfall across much of the state and along the shores of Lake Superior. Note that most locations have more than a foot of snow on the ground. There are even a few locations across central and northeastern Minnesota that have more than 2ft of snow on the ground. How about Marquette, MI though, 50" on the ground - WOW!
 
"2019 Spring Flood Outlook -- NWS Twin Cities (Feb 27)"

Initial spring flood outlook for the Minnesota, Upper Mississippi, and western Wisconsin river basins. Bottom line -- The flood potential is elevated due to the heavy snowpack over the region; extent of flooding will be determined by weather conditions later in March into April.

Craig Schmidt, Senior Service Hydrologist
National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Twin Cities/Chanhassen, MN

Weather Outlook Friday

High temps on Friday will only warm into the teens to near 20F across the state, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average for the first day of March. Keep in mind that our average high in the Twin Cities now is +34F.


Temperature Outlook

Here is the temperature outlook as we head into the first 15 days of March. Note that temps will warm into the 20s for the end of the week (still below our average high of +34F), but It appears that we take another hit in the temp department late weekend and early next week with high temps back in the single digits and lows in the sub-zero range. We may finally get back to average or better as we approach mid month.

Record Cold High Temps: Sunday & Monday
 
Take a look at the forecast high temps below for Sunday and Monday. The circled numbers indicate locations where record cold high temperatures could be in the works. Note how widespread record cold high temps will be on Sunday and Monday. It appears the Twin Cities could be near records both of those days.
 
 

Winter Severity Index

Wondering if this has been a bad winter or not? Well, let's consult the MNDNR State Climatology Office who has a running tally on how "severe" the winter has been thus far. Here's how it is measured:

"The Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index (SCI) is an attempt to weigh the relative severity of winter when compared with winters of the past. The SCI assigns single points for daily counts of maximum temperatures 10 degrees F or colder, and daily minimums of 0 degrees F or colder. If the minimum temperature drops to -20 degrees or colder greater, eight points are attributed to that day. Snowfall totals of one inch or greater in a day receive one point. Four-inch snowfalls generate four points for the day, an eight-inch snowfall receives a whopping 16 points. To quantify the duration of winter, one point is tallied for every day with a snow depth of 12 inches or greater."

Based on this information (thru February 12th), the Twin Cities has accumulated 103 points, which is considered to be a "moderate" winter. Keep in mind that these numbers haven't been updated since our record breaking February snow earlier this week, so the number will certainly be higher when the updated information comes out. By comparison:

"The SCI for the winter of 2013-14 in Twin Cities was 207 points, or in the high end of the "severe winter" category.  This was the 9th most severe winter on record based on SCI points. The lowest SCI score was the winter of 2011-2012 with 16 points. The most severe winter is 1916-1917 with 305 SCI points."

Visible Satellite Image of Lake Superior
 
Here was the visible satellite image of Lake Superior on Wednesday afternoon, which showed quite a bit of ice coverage across the lake. Some of the "white" you see is cloud cover, but a majority is ice!
 
 
Great Lakes Ice Coverage

According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 85% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last several weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 26th) was sitting at nearly 69% ice coverage, which is just slightly above the long-term average of 55%.

"The science behind the polar vortex"
 
"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new  – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "
 
Temperature Anomalies

Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Thursday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Central US. However, warmer than average temps were found in the Southeastern US.

 

Temperature Outlook
 
Here's the temp anomaly outlook from across the nation as we head through the first few days of March. Note how widespread the colder than average temperatures will reach into the Lower 48. Brr!
 
Temperature Outlook
 
Oh the humanity... According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from March 8th - 14th suggests colder than average temperatures continuing across much of the country once again.
 
Spring Leaf Anomaly
 
Here's an interesting map for folks that may be sick of winter. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas.
 
Ice Safety Reminder

The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!
 
Symptoms of Unusual Arctic Warming?
By Paul Douglas

Weather is always chaotic and often extreme. Mother Nature's recent tantrums are more head-scratching than usual. A 171 mph gust at the weather station on Mt. Washington, New Hampshire this week. 20" rains for the northern suburbs of San Francisco - towns in northern California turned into islands. 300 inches of snow at Squaw Valley ski resort in February?

Meanwhile, Europe is setting record highs: 70F in London was the warmest ever recorded in the UK in February - close to 80F in France! While MSP enjoys 19 inches of snow on the ground; the most in over 5 years.

Persistent arctic warming may be altering the configuration of jet stream over the USA. February was like no other, with a record 39 inches of snow. March comes in like a polar bear, with 2-4 inches today, followed by a numbing start next week. Amazingly, after today's flaky fun we may go an entire week without snow, before a slushy encounter the second weekend of March.

I'm tracking 30s the second week of March. Get ready to ring the church bells and party like it's 2019.
Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: 2" to 4" snow. Icy Winds: SE 5-10. High: 22.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow ends early. Winds: NW 5. Low: 7.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and colder. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 17.

SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Feels like -20F. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: -7. High: 4.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with furries. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: -8. High: 7.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Still brisk. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 1. High: 18.

WEDNESDAY: More sun. Feeling better. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 9. High: 24.

THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 12. High: 27.
This Day in Weather History
March 1st

1966: The Blizzard of '66 hits Minnesota and lasts 4 days. Aitkin received 23 inches of snow. The snow depth at International Falls reached a record 37 inches by the end of the storm.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
March 1st

Average High: 34F (Record: 59F set in 1990)
Average Low: 18F (Record: -32F set in 1962)

Record Rainfall: 1.62" set in 1965
Record Snowfall: 9.0" set in 2007
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
March 1st

Sunrise: 6:51am
Sunset: 6:00pm

Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 9 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 5 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~2 hour and 23 minutes
Moon Phase for March 1st at Midnight
3.8 Days After Last Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: 

"Are you a morning person? If so, and you’re blessed with clear skies, the next several mornings are for you. Just look east, the direction of sunrise. You’ll find the moon sliding by three bright morning planets. From top to bottom, this planetary lineup showcases Jupiter, Saturn and Venus. Wake up no later than one hour before sunrise to see the spectacle. Think photo opportunity! On the morning of February 27, 2019, the waning crescent moon closely couples up with the brilliant planet Jupiter as viewed from North America. Elsewhere around the world, the moon is not as close. From the world’s Eastern Hemisphere – Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand – the moon shines to the west of Jupiter on February 27. For all of us, Jupiter and our companion moon will appear very bright and close enough to make waking up early more than worthwhile."

National High Temps Friday
 
High temps across the country on Friday will be colder than average across much of the country.
 
Weather Outlook
 
Here's the weather outlook as we head into the weekend. An area of snow across the Upper Midwest will drop some shovelable amounts, while a much larger storm system will move through the Central part of the country with areas of heavier rain, snow and some icing. Severe storms could also be an issued in some spots. 
 

7 Day Precipitation Potential

According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation forecast shows heavy precipitation across the Western US once again, especially across the northern half of California. There will also be several inches of rain across the Gulf Coast States into the Mid-Atlantic, where additional flooding can't be ruled out.


"Britain Experiences Summer Temperatures on Hottest Winter Day"
 
"LONDON — Two days of unseasonable sunshine in Britain this week have resulted in more than the shedding of hats, scarves and winter coats: They have also brought the highest temperatures ever recorded in the country in winter. Temperatures peaked on Tuesday at 21.2 degrees Celsius (70.16 Fahrenheit) in Kew Gardens, London, the hottest February day in Britain since records began in 1910, according to the Met Office, the national meteorological service. Warmer than an average summer day in Britain, the record set on Tuesday ended a short-lived run for Porthmadog, Wales, which had laid claim earlier in the day with a high of 20.8 degrees Celsius (69.44 Fahrenheit). February’s new maximum temperature record was also snatched from the rural community of Trawsgoed, Wales, which had set a record on Monday with a high of 20.6 degrees Celsius (69.08 Fahrenheit)."
 
"The Great Lakes may be souring just like our oceans"
 
"Carbon pollution could be turning the lakes more acidic. A lack of data has left scientists with more questions than answers. Imagine diving into the shallow waters off the coast of Lake Michigan. You can see bare rocks and sand as you descend. Pinky-size spottail shiners swim by, shimmering in silver. When you reach the bottom, an indigenous yellow spotted molted sculpin is lying flat on its belly, flapping its boney fins like wings. "That was at least 20 years ago," said Harvey Bootsma, a freshwater scientist at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, who has been studying Lake Michigan for decades. "Even though [the lake] may look similar on the surface to what it did 20 or 30 years ago, underneath the surface, it has changed a lot," he said. Mercury pollution has eroded the health of wildlife, while invasive mussels have gobbled up phytoplankton at the base of the food chain, clearing the water. However, there may be another potential danger brewing in the lakes: water acidification. Pollution from cars, planes, factories, farms, and power plants is driving up the level of heat-trapping carbon dioxide. Some of that carbon dioxide is then dissolving into oceans and lakes, turning waters more acidic. "Based on the chemistry of the Great Lakes, they should be responding to the increase in atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide," Bootsma said."
 
See more from Popular Science HERE:
 

"What’s So Great About Fahrenheit?"
 
"Not much, but Americans are sticking with it. The global conversation about climate needs to adapt to that reality. Most Americans hear temperature degrees and automatically think Fahrenheit, while almost everyone else in the world thinks in terms of degrees Celsius. And so our minds may conjure up something different when we ponder the 2 degrees that the Paris Agreement named as an upper limit for global warming, or the 1.5 degrees now deemed dangerous. Weather stories in the U.S. use Fahrenheit, but climate stories switch back and forth between Celsius and Fahrenheit – so no wonder if Americans are confused. The smaller degrees of Fahrenheit may cause Americans to underestimate the magnitude of global warming that’s already happened, and what’s being projected for the near future."
 
See more from Bloomberg HERE:
 

"NOAA Delays Release Of Updated GFS Weather Model Because It Likes Snow Too Much"
 
NOAA announced on Tuesday that the agency will delay the release of the updated GFS weather model because they accidentally gave it the personality of a husky. The update's release, which had been scheduled for the middle of March, was already pushed back once due to the government shutdown in January. NOAA's press release covers the issues scientists still have to resolve before it goes operational: -The snow depth and the water equivalent of snow depth at the surface have unrealistically large values when precipitation occurs in environments with low-level temperature profiles close to freezing. Techniques that use either of these variables for deriving snowfall will exhibit excessive snowfall values. -The model forecasts exhibit a cold bias in the lower atmosphere that became more prominent after late September 2018."
 
See more from DAMWeather HERE:
 

"The Northern Hemisphere Just Experienced Its First-Ever Category 5 Cyclone in February"
 
"We’ve seen a lot of weird-ass tropical cyclones in recent years. This week, we can add another one to the list. Typhoon Wutip formed and brushed Guam late last week. That alone made it an oddity in terms of timing and location. But rather than weakening as forecast, the storm blew up into a Category 5 monster over the weekend. That makes Wutip the first Category 5 storm of any kind—typhoon, cyclone, or hurricane—ever recorded in the Northern Hemisphere in February. When we covered Wutip on Friday, all forecasts pointed to the storm wimping out over the weekend. Instead, the storm exploded into a super typhoon, a storm with winds in excess of 150 mph, on Saturday into early Sunday morning. Its sustained winds leaped from from 125 mph to 160 mph in just 12 hours with gusts reaching up to 180 mph, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center. That put it well above the previous February record holder, Super Typhoon Higos, which saw winds top out at 150 mph winds in February 2015. It also made Wutip the first February Category 5-equivalent storm to form not just in the Pacific but anywhere in the northern hemisphere."

See more from Earther HERE:

"NASA looks to improve space weather forecasts by tracking airglow in the atmosphere"

"NASA announced today that it has selected a new experiment for the International Space Station (ISS) to monitor space weather on a global scale. The US$42 million Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) is slated to launch in August 2022 and will help scientists better understand and forecast potentially dangerous space weather events. First detected by deflecting compass needles in the early 18th century, space weather is a phenomenon that is a major concern in the modern world. Put simply, space weather is the result of the solar winds interacting with the Earth's magnetic field. This can cause magnetic storms that threaten the health of astronauts and distort navigation systems, interrupt radio communications, blank out satellites and, if severe enough, damage Earth-based electronics and crash power grids. To gain a better understanding of the mechanisms of space weather, AWE will be situated on the exterior of the ISS and be used to monitor bands of light called airglow, which appear in the Earth's atmosphere. The reason for this is that scientists suspect space weather is caused not just by solar ultraviolet radiation and solar winds hitting the magnetic field, but also by the interaction between these and the atmosphere."

See more from New Atlas HERE:

