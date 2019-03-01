Happy National Minnesota Day
Did you know that Minnesota had its own National day? Neither did I. Well, here's to you Minnesota!
"On March 1, the Land of 10,000 Lakes is recognized on National Minnesota Day. The 32nd state to join the union shares its northern border with Canada. Angle Township on the north edge of Lake of the Woods makes Minnesota the northernmost state of the continental forty-eight. Also known as the Gopher State, it extends along the northern shore of Lake Superior. Dakota Sioux and Ojibwa, Menominee, and other tribes populated the area when the first Europeans began to explore and later settle the area. Fur trading in the densely wooded territory led to French treaties in the late 17th century. The Mississippi River divides a portion of the state; its source is Lake Itasca. This natural boundary also divided the region when the Treaty of Paris determined United States’ western border after the Revolutionary War. Minnesota would not become whole until 1836 when it became part of the Wisconsin Territory, 33 years following the Louisana Purchase. The state capital of St. Paul, once called Pig’s Eye Landing, was founded in 1838 along the Mississippi River and was named the territorial capital in 1849. Minnesota became the 32nd state in 1858."
See more from National Day HERE:
Snowiest February and 4th Snowiest Month on Record!!
More Snow Friday
March will come in like a lion today as another batch of snow drifts across the state. There will be more accumulations and your commutes times will likely be slowed once again.
___________________________________________________________________________
Snowfall Potential
"Another round of snow will develop late tonight in southwest and west central Minnesota. This area of light snow will spread across the remainder of southern and central Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin Friday morning. The snow will begin to taper off in the afternoon, with most of the snow ending by early Friday evening. By the time the snow ends, most areas will receive between 3 and 4 inches."
Snow Depth
"2019 Spring Flood Outlook -- NWS Twin Cities (Feb 27)"
Initial spring flood outlook for the Minnesota, Upper Mississippi, and western Wisconsin river basins. Bottom line -- The flood potential is elevated due to the heavy snowpack over the region; extent of flooding will be determined by weather conditions later in March into April.
Craig Schmidt, Senior Service Hydrologist
National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Twin Cities/Chanhassen, MN
Weather Outlook Friday
High temps on Friday will only warm into the teens to near 20F across the state, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average for the first day of March. Keep in mind that our average high in the Twin Cities now is +34F.
____________________________________________________________________________
Temperature Outlook
Here is the temperature outlook as we head into the first 15 days of March. Note that temps will warm into the 20s for the end of the week (still below our average high of +34F), but It appears that we take another hit in the temp department late weekend and early next week with high temps back in the single digits and lows in the sub-zero range. We may finally get back to average or better as we approach mid month.
________________________________________________________________________
Winter Severity Index
Wondering if this has been a bad winter or not? Well, let's consult the MNDNR State Climatology Office who has a running tally on how "severe" the winter has been thus far. Here's how it is measured:
"The Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index (SCI) is an attempt to weigh the relative severity of winter when compared with winters of the past. The SCI assigns single points for daily counts of maximum temperatures 10 degrees F or colder, and daily minimums of 0 degrees F or colder. If the minimum temperature drops to -20 degrees or colder greater, eight points are attributed to that day. Snowfall totals of one inch or greater in a day receive one point. Four-inch snowfalls generate four points for the day, an eight-inch snowfall receives a whopping 16 points. To quantify the duration of winter, one point is tallied for every day with a snow depth of 12 inches or greater."
Based on this information (thru February 12th), the Twin Cities has accumulated 103 points, which is considered to be a "moderate" winter. Keep in mind that these numbers haven't been updated since our record breaking February snow earlier this week, so the number will certainly be higher when the updated information comes out. By comparison:
"The SCI for the winter of 2013-14 in Twin Cities was 207 points, or in the high end of the "severe winter" category. This was the 9th most severe winter on record based on SCI points. The lowest SCI score was the winter of 2011-2012 with 16 points. The most severe winter is 1916-1917 with 305 SCI points."
See more from the MNDNR State Climate Office HERE:
According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 85% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last several weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 26th) was sitting at nearly 69% ice coverage, which is just slightly above the long-term average of 55%.
____________________________________________________________________________
Temperature Anomalies
Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Thursday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Central US. However, warmer than average temps were found in the Southeastern US.
Ice Safety Reminder
_______________________________________________________________________
By Paul Douglas
Weather is always chaotic and often extreme. Mother Nature's recent tantrums are more head-scratching than usual. A 171 mph gust at the weather station on Mt. Washington, New Hampshire this week. 20" rains for the northern suburbs of San Francisco - towns in northern California turned into islands. 300 inches of snow at Squaw Valley ski resort in February?
Meanwhile, Europe is setting record highs: 70F in London was the warmest ever recorded in the UK in February - close to 80F in France! While MSP enjoys 19 inches of snow on the ground; the most in over 5 years.
Persistent arctic warming may be altering the configuration of jet stream over the USA. February was like no other, with a record 39 inches of snow. March comes in like a polar bear, with 2-4 inches today, followed by a numbing start next week. Amazingly, after today's flaky fun we may go an entire week without snow, before a slushy encounter the second weekend of March.
I'm tracking 30s the second week of March. Get ready to ring the church bells and party like it's 2019.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
FRIDAY: 2" to 4" snow. Icy Winds: SE 5-10. High: 22.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Snow ends early. Winds: NW 5. Low: 7.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy and colder. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 17.
SUNDAY: Bright sunshine. Feels like -20F. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: -7. High: 4.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with furries. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: -8. High: 7.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Still brisk. Winds: W 10-20. Wake-up: 1. High: 18.
WEDNESDAY: More sun. Feeling better. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 9. High: 24.
THURSDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 12. High: 27.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
March 1st
1966: The Blizzard of '66 hits Minnesota and lasts 4 days. Aitkin received 23 inches of snow. The snow depth at International Falls reached a record 37 inches by the end of the storm.
_______________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
March 1st
Average High: 34F (Record: 59F set in 1990)
Average Low: 18F (Record: -32F set in 1962)
Record Rainfall: 1.62" set in 1965
Record Snowfall: 9.0" set in 2007
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
March 1st
Sunrise: 6:51am
Sunset: 6:00pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 9 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 5 seconds
Daylight GAINED since winter solstice (December 21st): ~2 hour and 23 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for March 1st at Midnight
3.8 Days After Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights:
"Are you a morning person? If so, and you’re blessed with clear skies, the next several mornings are for you. Just look east, the direction of sunrise. You’ll find the moon sliding by three bright morning planets. From top to bottom, this planetary lineup showcases Jupiter, Saturn and Venus. Wake up no later than one hour before sunrise to see the spectacle. Think photo opportunity! On the morning of February 27, 2019, the waning crescent moon closely couples up with the brilliant planet Jupiter as viewed from North America. Elsewhere around the world, the moon is not as close. From the world’s Eastern Hemisphere – Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand – the moon shines to the west of Jupiter on February 27. For all of us, Jupiter and our companion moon will appear very bright and close enough to make waking up early more than worthwhile."
7 Day Precipitation Potential
According to NOAA's WPC, the 7 day precipitation forecast shows heavy precipitation across the Western US once again, especially across the northern half of California. There will also be several inches of rain across the Gulf Coast States into the Mid-Atlantic, where additional flooding can't be ruled out.
________________________________________________________________________
_____________________________________________________________________________
________________________________________________________________________________
______________________________________________________________________________
_________________________________________________________________________
"NASA looks to improve space weather forecasts by tracking airglow in the atmosphere"
"NASA announced today that it has selected a new experiment for the International Space Station (ISS) to monitor space weather on a global scale. The US$42 million Atmospheric Waves Experiment (AWE) is slated to launch in August 2022 and will help scientists better understand and forecast potentially dangerous space weather events. First detected by deflecting compass needles in the early 18th century, space weather is a phenomenon that is a major concern in the modern world. Put simply, space weather is the result of the solar winds interacting with the Earth's magnetic field. This can cause magnetic storms that threaten the health of astronauts and distort navigation systems, interrupt radio communications, blank out satellites and, if severe enough, damage Earth-based electronics and crash power grids. To gain a better understanding of the mechanisms of space weather, AWE will be situated on the exterior of the ISS and be used to monitor bands of light called airglow, which appear in the Earth's atmosphere. The reason for this is that scientists suspect space weather is caused not just by solar ultraviolet radiation and solar winds hitting the magnetic field, but also by the interaction between these and the atmosphere."