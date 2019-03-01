Happy National Minnesota Day

Did you know that Minnesota had its own National day? Neither did I. Well, here's to you Minnesota!

"On March 1, the Land of 10,000 Lakes is recognized on National Minnesota Day. The 32nd state to join the union shares its northern border with Canada. Angle Township on the north edge of Lake of the Woods makes Minnesota the northernmost state of the continental forty-eight. Also known as the Gopher State, it extends along the northern shore of Lake Superior. Dakota Sioux and Ojibwa, Menominee, and other tribes populated the area when the first Europeans began to explore and later settle the area. Fur trading in the densely wooded territory led to French treaties in the late 17th century. The Mississippi River divides a portion of the state; its source is Lake Itasca. This natural boundary also divided the region when the Treaty of Paris determined United States’ western border after the Revolutionary War. Minnesota would not become whole until 1836 when it became part of the Wisconsin Territory, 33 years following the Louisana Purchase. The state capital of St. Paul, once called Pig’s Eye Landing, was founded in 1838 along the Mississippi River and was named the territorial capital in 1849. Minnesota became the 32nd state in 1858."

See more from National Day HERE:

___________________________________________________________________________

Snowiest February and 4th Snowiest Month on Record!!

According to the National Weather Service, the total snowfall at the MSP Airport was 39.0", which not only crushed the previous snowiest February on record of 26.5" set in 1962, but it was also the 4th snowiest MONTH in recorded history! If this would've been a leap year, we certainly would've been able to crack the 40" mark with the additional snow expected on Friday. However, Friday's snow will go into the March 2019 books.

__________________________________________________________________________ Minneapolis February Snowfall By Day Here's the daily snowfall data for Minneapolis during the month of February (minus the 27th & 28th). Interestingly, 13 days this month had measureable snowfall (0.1" or more) and there were 3 days this month with daily snowfall records (7th, 10th and 12th).

________________________________________________________________________________ More Snow Friday March will come in like a lion today as another batch of snow drifts across the state. There will be more accumulations and your commutes times will likely be slowed once again.

___________________________________________________________________________ Snowfall Potential "Another round of snow will develop late tonight in southwest and west central Minnesota. This area of light snow will spread across the remainder of southern and central Minnesota, as well as west central Wisconsin Friday morning. The snow will begin to taper off in the afternoon, with most of the snow ending by early Friday evening. By the time the snow ends, most areas will receive between 3 and 4 inches." _____________________________________________________________________________ Snow Depth Take a look at the snow depth report from Thursday morning showed significant snowfall across much of the state and along the shores of Lake Superior. Note that most locations have more than a foot of snow on the ground. There are even a few locations across central and northeastern Minnesota that have more than 2ft of snow on the ground. How about Marquette, MI though, 50" on the ground - WOW! ____________________________________________________________________________ "2019 Spring Flood Outlook -- NWS Twin Cities (Feb 27)" Initial spring flood outlook for the Minnesota, Upper Mississippi, and western Wisconsin river basins. Bottom line -- The flood potential is elevated due to the heavy snowpack over the region; extent of flooding will be determined by weather conditions later in March into April. Craig Schmidt, Senior Service Hydrologist

National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Twin Cities/Chanhassen, MN See more from the NWS HERE: ________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Friday

High temps on Friday will only warm into the teens to near 20F across the state, which will be nearly -10F to -15F below average for the first day of March. Keep in mind that our average high in the Twin Cities now is +34F.



____________________________________________________________________________

Temperature Outlook

Here is the temperature outlook as we head into the first 15 days of March. Note that temps will warm into the 20s for the end of the week (still below our average high of +34F), but It appears that we take another hit in the temp department late weekend and early next week with high temps back in the single digits and lows in the sub-zero range. We may finally get back to average or better as we approach mid month.

__________________________________________________________________________ Record Cold High Temps: Sunday & Monday Take a look at the forecast high temps below for Sunday and Monday. The circled numbers indicate locations where record cold high temperatures could be in the works. Note how widespread record cold high temps will be on Sunday and Monday. It appears the Twin Cities could be near records both of those days.

________________________________________________________________________

Winter Severity Index

Wondering if this has been a bad winter or not? Well, let's consult the MNDNR State Climatology Office who has a running tally on how "severe" the winter has been thus far. Here's how it is measured:

"The Twin Cities Snow and Cold Index (SCI) is an attempt to weigh the relative severity of winter when compared with winters of the past. The SCI assigns single points for daily counts of maximum temperatures 10 degrees F or colder, and daily minimums of 0 degrees F or colder. If the minimum temperature drops to -20 degrees or colder greater, eight points are attributed to that day. Snowfall totals of one inch or greater in a day receive one point. Four-inch snowfalls generate four points for the day, an eight-inch snowfall receives a whopping 16 points. To quantify the duration of winter, one point is tallied for every day with a snow depth of 12 inches or greater."

Based on this information (thru February 12th), the Twin Cities has accumulated 103 points, which is considered to be a "moderate" winter. Keep in mind that these numbers haven't been updated since our record breaking February snow earlier this week, so the number will certainly be higher when the updated information comes out. By comparison:

"The SCI for the winter of 2013-14 in Twin Cities was 207 points, or in the high end of the "severe winter" category. This was the 9th most severe winter on record based on SCI points. The lowest SCI score was the winter of 2011-2012 with 16 points. The most severe winter is 1916-1917 with 305 SCI points."

See more from the MNDNR State Climate Office HERE:

_____________________________________________________________________________

Visible Satellite Image of Lake Superior Here was the visible satellite image of Lake Superior on Wednesday afternoon, which showed quite a bit of ice coverage across the lake. Some of the "white" you see is cloud cover, but a majority is ice! Great Lakes Ice Coverage

According to NOAA's GLERL, Lake Superior is nearly 85% covered in ice, which is greater than it was at this time last year and also in 2017. The last several weeks have really helped with significant ice growth over the Great Lakes region. Interestingly, the entire great lakes (as of February 26th) was sitting at nearly 69% ice coverage, which is just slightly above the long-term average of 55%.

____________________________________________________________________________

"The science behind the polar vortex"

"The polar vortex is a large area of low pressure and cold air surrounding the Earth's North and South poles. The term vortex refers to the counter-clockwise flow of air that helps keep the colder air close to the poles (left globe). Often during winter in the Northern Hemisphere, the polar vortex will become less stable and expand, sending cold Arctic air southward over the United States with the jet stream (right globe). The polar vortex is nothing new – in fact, it's thought that the term first appeared in an 1853 issue of E. Littell's Living Age. "

___________________________________________________________________

Temperature Anomalies

Here's a look at the temperature anomaly aross North America on Thursday, which showed cooler than average temps across much of the Central US. However, warmer than average temps were found in the Southeastern US.

_________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Here's the temp anomaly outlook from across the nation as we head through the first few days of March. Note how widespread the colder than average temperatures will reach into the Lower 48. Brr! ____________________________________________________________________________ Temperature Outlook Oh the humanity... According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from March 8th - 14th suggests colder than average temperatures continuing across much of the country once again. ___________________________________________________________________________

Spring Leaf Anomaly Here's an interesting map for folks that may be sick of winter. It's the NPN Spring Leaf Anomaly map, which shows that spring has indeed sprung across the southern tier of the nation. The red colors indicate that spring leaves are actually emerging earlier than average in those areas. _______________________________________________________________________ Ice Safety Reminder

The MN DNR has some basic guidelines on how thick the ice should be before you even think about stepping out onto the ice! Also remember that ice is NEVER 100% SAFE!



_______________________________________________________________________

Symptoms of Unusual Arctic Warming?

By Paul Douglas

Weather is always chaotic and often extreme. Mother Nature's recent tantrums are more head-scratching than usual. A 171 mph gust at the weather station on Mt. Washington, New Hampshire this week. 20" rains for the northern suburbs of San Francisco - towns in northern California turned into islands. 300 inches of snow at Squaw Valley ski resort in February? Meanwhile, Europe is setting record highs: 70F in London was the warmest ever recorded in the UK in February - close to 80F in France! While MSP enjoys 19 inches of snow on the ground; the most in over 5 years. Persistent arctic warming may be altering the configuration of jet stream over the USA. February was like no other, with a record 39 inches of snow. March comes in like a polar bear, with 2-4 inches today, followed by a numbing start next week. Amazingly, after today's flaky fun we may go an entire week without snow, before a slushy encounter the second weekend of March. I'm tracking 30s the second week of March. Get ready to ring the church bells and party like it's 2019.

_____________________________________________