Slushy Encounter Possible on Thursday



It's hard to process what's happening, because it falls outside the range of anything we've experienced as a nation. The shock of 9/11. The disruption of World War II. But the slow unraveling of daily life underway now has no precedent. People sheltering in their homes for weeks, maybe months? I'm just hoping my internet stays up.

Fear of the unknown is a little easier to take on a sunny day like today. Soak it up, because light rain and drizzle arrives tomorrow. Heavier rain arrives on Thursday as a stronger, wetter storm tracks to our south. Precipitation may fall as mostly rain Thursday, but as temperatures aloft begin to cool a changeover to wet snow is expected. ECMWF predicts an inch or two for the metro, with 2-5 inches for southeastern Minnesota, where there may be enough to shovel and plow. Skies clear and temperatures drop over the weekend; a few 50s may return next week. That would be nice.

Welcome to the 8th warmest March on record for MSP, to date. Coming after the 2nd warmest winter, worldwide.

Map above : snowfall by Friday morning, courtesy of ECMWF and WeatherBell.

Close Encounter of the Slushy Kind. Here's an explanation from the Twin Cities National Weather Service: "The potential for a winter storm continues to exist Thursday into Friday. Uncertainty remains with the track of the storm, along with where the rain/snow line will setup. There is potential for signficant travel impacts from winter weather with this storm, so keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts for this potential winter storm."

NAM Forecast. NOAA NAM's 12KM model prints out the heaviest amounts for southwestern Minnesota, with a band of plowable snow setting up north/west of the Twin Cities over much of central Minnesota. Quite a departure from ECMWF (top of the blog). Place your bets. Map: pivotalweather.com.

Thursday Slush Potential - Dry Weekend On Tap. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Limping Into Spring. This week will be seasonably cool and damp, but ECMWF (top) shows 50s next week - GFS pushes back 50s to a week from Saturday. At some point fairly soon it will warm up. A safe assumption, I think. Graphics: WeatherBell.

Mild End to March. NOAA's GFS is consistently showing a relatively mild end to March for most of the USA with the possible exception of the Pacific Northwest. A persistent Pacific flow should trigger temperatures at or above normal.

What Winter? Earth Just Had It's Second Warmest December - February on Record. Details from USA TODAY: "What winter? The months of December, January and February – which meteorologists define as winter here in the Northern Hemisphere – were the second-warmest on record, federal scientists announced Friday. Only the El Niño-fueled winter of 2015-16 was warmer, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. El Niño, a natural warming of sea water in the tropical Pacific Ocean, acts to boost global temperatures. Global temperature records for the Earth go back to 1880. Some of the most extreme warmth was in Russia, which smashed its record for warmest winter. Temperatures there were as much as a whopping 12 degrees above average, according to the country's weather service..."

Graphic credit : NOAA.

Spring Flood Outlook Shows Improvement. We are by no means out of the woods, but a lack of big storms and significant precipitation has helped lower the overall threat. There is less frost in the ground and water in the snowpack than usual for mid-March, but soil moisture is still very high, after a record-wet 2019. Click here for the latest summary from NOAA.

Will Warmer Weather Help Fight Coronavirus? Singapore and Australia Suggest Maybe Not. More perspective in a post at CNN.com: "...But what if the virus does not behave like influenza? Could we be dealing with infection rates that remain high throughout the year? More than 100 cases have been confirmed in Singapore, where it's hot and muggy pretty much year round. Australia, Brazil and Argentina, all currently in the middle of summer, have also reported dozens of cases. There is evidence to suggest the coronavirus does particularly well in certain climates. Some of the worst hit areas around the world -- from Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, to Iran, Italy and South Korea -- are on more or less the same latitude, with similar temperatures and relative humidity. Researchers at the University of Maryland (UM) have even used this data to attempt to map out other parts of the world that could be at risk of imminent outbreaks..."

Coronavirus is a Preview of our Self-Isolating Future. Is this an inflection point in how we deal with work (and each other?) Here's an excerpt of a post at OneZero, from Medium: "... It feels, in some ways, like a dress rehearsal for a future that was already on its way — one in which more and more of us self-isolate voluntarily, interacting with the outside world only from behind screens. Dreary as that might sound, the advantages would be enormous. Think of the effects on commute times, housing prices, gridlock, and greenhouse gas emissions if large swaths of society stopped driving into the office and began working from home. Think of how it would empower people whose disabilities make it hard for them to get around..."

39 F. high in the Twin Cities Monday.

41 F. average high on March 16.

35 F. high on March 16, 2019.

March 17, 2012: The Twin Cities hits 80 degrees, a new record for St. Patrick's Day and the warmest temperature during the warmest March on record. Amazingly, the high also reached 79 on March 16, 18, and 19 this year.

March 17, 1965: The Great St. Patrick's Day Blizzard hits northern Minnesota. Two feet of snow dumped at Duluth. 19 inches at Mora.

TUESDAY: Cool sunshine. Winds: NW 7-12. High: 43



WEDNESDAY: A little rain or drizzle. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 34. High: 44



THURSDAY: Cold rain changes to snow. 1-2" metro? Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 36. High: 42



FRIDAY: Early slush. Skies clear. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 25. High: 34



SATURDAY: Chilly with blue sky. Less wind. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 17. High: 38



SUNDAY: Partly sunny, not as nippy. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 21. High: 44



MONDAY: Overcast, feels like late March. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 30. High: 49

Climate Stories...

Stemming Climate Change Will Protect the Nation's Security. Military Times has the post; here's the intro: "Military and national security experts have long identified climate change as a national security threat. But, despite 97 percent of scientists, NASA and the Department of Defense agreeing that climate change is real and demands action, the Trump administration has proven itself unwilling to lead on this issue. President Trump even failed to mention climate change during this year’s State of the Union Address or in his proposed 2021 budget he sent to the U.S. Congress. A new report from the nonpartisan security policy institute Center for Climate and Security (CCS), where I serve as a non-resident fellow, confirms our worst fears about the cost of inaction: climate change not only jeopardizes public health and the environment, but also exponentially deepens the national security threat to the nation, and particularly our military, unless we take immediate action..."

Photo credit : "Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers await an inbound UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during sandbagging operations on March 23, 2019, near Genoa, Neb." (Staff Sgt. Koan Nissen/Nebraska National Guard).

Will Planting Millions of Trees Really Save the Planet? Not by itself (we have to reduce GHG emissions) but it will certainly help. Here's an excerpt from a story at BBC News: "...Trees grow very slowly so it's not enough just to plant them and then walk away. In their early years, saplings are extremely vulnerable to a long list of threats: droughts, storms, pests and diseases. So it's possible that around a quarter of a newly-planted forest will die young. Only when the survivors make it to an age of 20-30 years do they draw in significant amounts of carbon dioxide. By this stage, the forest will only thrive if some trees are removed or "thinned" to allow more room for others to develop. If the timber from the cleared trees is then used in buildings, the carbon will remain locked up for as long as the structure stands. But if the trees are left unattended and end up dying and rotting, all the carbon that had been stored will then be released..."

Planet is "Way Off Track" in Dealing with Global Warming. USA TODAY has a summary; here's the introduction: "The planet is "way off track" in dealing with climate change, a new United Nations report says, and experts declared that climate change is a far greater threat than the coronavirus. "It is important that all the attention that needs to be given to fight this disease does not distract us from the need to defeat climate change," U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday, according to Agence France Presse. Although emissions have been reduced due to the virus, Guterres noted that "we will not fight climate change with a virus. Whilst the disease is expected to be temporary, climate change has been a phenomenon for many years, and and will remain with us for decades and require constant action..."

As Climate Crisis Fuels Earlier Rains, Southern Cities Face Inland Flooding. Areas far away from rivers and streams are flooding with greater frequency. People don't have flood insurance because they've never needed it. Truthout.org has the story; here's an excerpt: "...Low- and moderate-income people are falling through the cracks of how our emergency planning system is,” says Carlos Martín, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute. The traditional model of disaster management centers on relief and property rebuilding, rather than education around renting, buying and insuring. Part of improving a community’s resilience following a crisis requires that leaders deal with disaster as part of a pattern, rather than as a “one-off,” Martín continues. “Not accepting that climate change is a reality is denying that these events are going to be increasing in frequency and severity over the next hundred years.” If you’re a good steward of your community’s resources, he says, you should want to know exactly which risks your community faces..."