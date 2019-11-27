The largest November snowstorm in nine years socked the Twin Cities and much of southern and central Minnesota with heavy wet snow, disrupting travel on the roads and in the skies, but did bring n unscheduled day off for many public school students and those who attend the University of Minnesota.

A full complement of snow plows fanned out across the metro area to push away the 6 to 9 inches of snow that fell and continuted to fall at up to an inch an hour as the Wednesday commute began.

By 7 a.m., the State Patrol and local police had responded to scores of crashes and spin outs on metro highways and freeways. Conditions remained difficult outside the metro area as hundreds of plows from southern Minnesota to Duluth were deployed, said MnDOT spokeswoman Anne Meyer. At least one snowplow was invovled in a crash, prompting Meyer to remind motorists to stay 10 car lengths behind plows and to reduce their speeds.

Conditions are expected to remain challenging until midday Wednesday as winds continue to blow and the snow falls, she said.

Slick conditions had the State Patrol issuing the ususal winter driving reminders to slow down, increase following distances and put away all the distractions.

By 7 a.m., metro area snow totals included 8.7 inches in Prior Lake, 8.3 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 8 inches in New Prague and Plymouth, 7.8 inches in Chanhassen and West St. Paul, 7.7 inches in Crystal and 7.5 inches in Eagan. More than 6 inches in Eden Prairie, Burnsville, Lakeville, Richfield, Bloomington and Oak Grove, according to the National Weather Service.

An overnight snowstorm that continued into morning dropped about 6 to 10 inches in the metro area Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Minneapolis MN. Here, people were out early blowing snow from sidewalks, including here at Portland Ave. and 9th St. S. In downtown Minneapolis.

About 25 flights have been canceled at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as of 7 a.m., said spokesman John Welbes. But with two runways closed, that number could rise, he said.

One runway remained open and crews were plowing with the hopes of getting the other runways open by 7 a.m., Welbes said.

Several cities have declared snow emergencies, but not yet in Minneapolis or St. Paul.

About 30% of Metro Transit buses were running late as of 6:45 a.m. The average delay was 5 minutes.No delays were reported on the Blue or Green light-rail lines, the agency said.

The University of Minnesota called off classes Wednesday, giving students and teachers an early start to the Thanksgiving break. But the school put out the call for help shoveling out TCF Bank Stadium ahead of Saturday's big Gopher-Badger football game. Those who are 18 and older and interested in earning $14 an hour can register at the stadium from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. They should bring 2 forms of ID, the school said.

Classes also were cancelled in St. Paul, Bloomington, Burnsville, Eastern Carver County, Inver Grove Heights, Minnetonka, Osseo, Roseville, Stillwater and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan.