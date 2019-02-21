Snowshoe in Afton
Afton State Park
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
NorthStar Trail Travelers, a group “dedicated to walking in our state parks,” will lead this program. Start any time after 10, and finish by 4 p.m. The program is sanctioned for 4 kilometers and includes 3K and 1K options through prairie and forest edge. Routes determined by snow conditions. There is a naturalist-led walk from 1 to 2:30 p.m. (651-436-5391, mndnr.gov/afton)
Candlelight ski
Glendalough State Park
6:30-9 p.m. Saturday
Ski on a 1½-mile groomed trail, and then find warmth and refreshments at the trail center. Skis available for rent. A ski pass ($6) is required for those 16 or older. (1-218-864-0110; mndnr.gov/glendalough)
Travels in snow
Maplewood State Park
6-8:30 p.m. Saturday
A milelong hike starts at the trail center. Snowshoes available at the park. A ski pass is required for those 16 and older. (1-218-863-8383; mndnr.gov/maplewood)
Snowshoe Saturdays
Whitewater State Park
10 a.m.-noon Saturday
A naturalist will lead hikers on an exploration of unique areas of the park. Snowshoes available. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)
All about bluebirds
Fort Snelling State Park
1-2 p.m. Sunday
Learn the life history of bluebirds and ways to increase their numbers. (612-279-3550; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)
Kid-powered race
4-8 p.m. Saturday
Fish Lake Regional Park
An event called the “Kidarod” combines running, snowshoeing, sledding, climbing, obstacles and more. Snowshoes provided. Register at cyclehealth.org. (763-694-7818, threerivers parks.org)
Family snowshoeing
10-11:30 a.m. Saturday
French Regional Park
Explore snowbanks, search for animal tracks and warm up with hot cocoa afterward. Equipment provided. Cost is $6. A separate beginner’s program is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the park. Cost is $5, with gear provided. Call 763-559-6700 to make reservations for either program. (three riversparks.org)
