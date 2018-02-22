Snowshoe outing

Minneopa State Park

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

Join the naturalist for a fun, informative tour of the park’s landscape. Learn about the history of the park and some of its more unusual characteristics. A hike will happen if snow doesn’t allow for shoeing. Meet at the park’s group campground parking lot on the campground side of the park. (1-507-384-8890, mndnr.gov)

Birding for beginners

Fort Snelling State Park

1-2 p.m. Saturday

Birding is an enjoyable and challenging hobby, especially with fewer birds during the cold season. Join the naturalist for this winter birding hike and learn about the basic techniques of bird identification. Binoculars and bird guides will be available. Meet at the Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center. Dress for the weather. Space is limited, and registration required. (612-725-2724, mndnr.gov)

Lantern-lit hike

Itasca State Park

5:30-8 p.m. Saturday

Come out and snowshoe by the light of the moon and kerosene lanterns. For added fun, bring along s’more fixings or hot dogs for cooking at the campfire. Enjoy live music from 6 to 8 p.m. Bring your own snowshoes or use the park’s (first-come, first-served). If snow conditions are poor, the event will become a snow boot walk instead. Meet at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center. Save time by getting your vehicle permit in advance at mndnr.gov. (1-218-699-7251)

Hike at night

Lake Carlos State Park

6-9 p.m. Saturday

Enjoy an evening in the park by candlelight. Hit the trails, with full moon and candle luminarias as guides. Then warm up by the wood stove or enjoy snacks and refreshments in the Lakeview warming shelter. If there is a lack of snow, this event will be a hike. Save time by getting your vehicle permit in advance at mndnr.gov. (1-320-852-7200)

All about bluebirds

Fort Snelling State Park

1-2 p.m. Sunday

Bluebirds are one of Minnesota’s most admired songbirds, yet many people have never seen one. Learn about the history of bluebirds and how you can help restore their populations. Meet at the visitor center. (612-725-2724, mndnr.gov)

Skate and classic

Elm Creek Park Reserve

9:30-11 a.m. Sunday

Skate: Learn beginning ski-skating techniques, including efficient edging, gliding and control. Prior classic skiing experience recommended. Otherwise, a private lesson is encouraged. Fees for ski rentals do not include tax. Cost is $28. Ski rental is available. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This lesson is for ages 13 and older. (threerivers parks.org)

Elm Creek Park Reserve

Noon-1:30 p.m. Sunday

Classic: Balance, stride and glide! Learn cross-country skiing basics: proper equipment fitting, diagonal stride, stopping, turning, and a brief introduction to small hills. The program is for novice skiers and those who need a review. Cost is $24. Ski rental is available. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. This lesson is for ages 13 and older.