Photos on display

Tettegouche State Park, 7-8:30 p.m. Friday

Photographer John Gregor and his students are showing their work from one of his winter photography workshops. (1-218-353-8809; mndnr.gov/tettegouche)

Park-inspired

Whitewater State Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday

A monthlong exhibit featuring the natural beauty of the Driftless Area of southeastern Minnesota. Exhibit is part of a celebration of the 100th anniversary of Whitewater State Park. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)

Snowshoe outings

Itasca State Park, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday

• Bring snowshoes, water and sunglasses. A limited number of snowshoes are available. Hike along Schoolcraft Trail to Schoolcraft Island. (1-218-699-7251; mndnr.gov/itasca)

William O’Brien State Park, 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday

• This is an opportunity to get a snowshoe introduction. The park naturalist will give a brief how-to-snowshoe lesson and lead a walk through a winter landscape. Bring your own snowshoes, or borrow some from the park. No experience necessary. The program has limited space. Reserve a spot by emailing Sean.Hoppes@state.mn.us. Or call Hoppes at 651-433-0500, ext. 227. (mndnr.gov/williamobrien)

Candlelight ski or snowshoe

Zippel Bay State Park, 5-8 p.m. Saturday

Luminaria will line more than a mile of ski and snowshoe trails. Some snowshoes and skis available for free checkout. (1-218-783-6252; mndnr.gov/zippelbay)

Maple syrup time

1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Lowry Nature Center

• Learn to identify a maple tree and help tap a tree. Learn how an evaporator boils sap into syrup and taste-test real maple syrup. Cost is $5. This program is open to all ages. (763-694-7650, threeriversparks.org)

Richardson Nature Center

2-3:30 p.m. Saturday

• Cost is $4 for those who preregister; $6 on program day. Call 763-559-6700 to preregister. (threeriversparks.org)

Eastman Nature Center

1-4 p.m. Sunday

• Learn maple syruping history and techniques. Drop in anytime. The program is free and open to all ages. (763-694-7700, threeriversparks.org)

• Baker Near-Wilderness Settlement

3-5 p.m. Sunday

• Learn to identify a maple tree and help tap a tree. Cost is $6. Call 763-559-6799 to make a reservation. This program is open to all ages. (threeriversparks.org)