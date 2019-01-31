Who hibernates?

Jay Cooke State Park

1-2 p.m. Saturday

Minnesota’s groundhogs woke from their long hibernation to check on winter’s duration. Learn more about the groundhog and other animals fast asleep in state parks through kid-friendly activities and crafts. Meet at the River Inn Interpretive Center. (1-218-673-7005; mndnr.gov/jaycooke)

Candlelight hike

Lake Maria State Park

5:30-8 p.m. Saturday

Hike or snowshoe the candlelit trails and then stop by the fire for a warm-up and refreshments. Snowshoes can be rented for this annual event, but quantities are limited. Call in advance on availability. (763-878-2325; mndnr.gov/lakemaria)

Snowshoe with a naturalist

Fort Ridgely State Park

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

Join naturalist Scott Kudelka for a 90-minute trek over park trails. You’ll hear the fascinating history of this unique park. If there is enough snow, plan to snowshoe. Otherwise, call it a hike. Meet at the park chalet parking lot. (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/fortridgely)

Vintage snowmobiles

Big Bog State Recreation Area

11 a.m.-noon Saturday

An annual tour of vintage snowmobiles through Waskish Township in north-central Minnesota will stop at the park. Each machine will be matched with a driver wearing vintage suits, boots and helmets. Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and a glimpse of the sport’s history. Meet at the Big Bog Visitor Center. (1-218-647-8592; mndnr.gov/bigbog)

Mountain bike racing

Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve

5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday

Race in a time-trial format on a 10- to 14-mile single-track loop through trees and snow after sundown. Warm up at the trailhead after with awards, door prizes and good times. Divisions include men’s, women’s, and participants 17 and younger. Helmets required. (763-559-6700, threeriversparks.org)

Ski lessons

Classic intermediate, 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Hyland Lake Park Reserve: Refine your diagonal stride technique, increase control on hills, learn step turns and double-poling techniques. Rental gear available. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)

Classic beginner, 9:30-11 a.m. Sunday, Hyland Lake Park Reserve: Balance, stride and glide. Learn cross-country skiing basics: proper equipment fitting, diagonal stride, stopping, turning, and a brief introduction to small hills. Rental gear available. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)