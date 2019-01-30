ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation pulled snowplows off the roads in 11 southeastern counties because of the extreme cold.
MnDOT says some snowplows were experiencing mechanical problems because of subzero temperatures so all plows were idled overnight Tuesday. Officials say they didn't want to put drivers in danger if the plows malfunctioned. Plowing resumed early Wednesday.
MnDOT plows have been on the roads since Sunday afternoon. Temperatures dropped to 29 below zero overnight in southeastern Minnesota.
