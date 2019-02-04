SHAWANO, Wis. — The Shawano County Sheriff's Office is warning about ice conditions on Shawano Lake after two snowmobilers broke through and were rescued.
Deputies were called to an area near an island in the lake Saturday about 8 p.m. on a report of a snowmobile that hit some open water.
A 52-year-old Illinois man and a 39-year-old man from Appleton were rescued. Their conditions were not released.
Sheriff's officials say the open water near the island is about 100 yards long.
